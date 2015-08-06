    

Parties

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
January 28, 2017

33rd Annual Black & White Ball
January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party

People

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

February 16, 2017

Mac & Cheese Dishes Worth Splurging Your Weekend Calories On
February 8, 2017

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl

Home & Real Estate

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

Style & Beauty

February 15, 2017

6 Trendy Ways to Pull Off White This Winter in Vegas
February 10, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
6 Trendy Ways to Pull Off White This Winter in Vegas

By Ashton Leber | February 15, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Who says that wearing white is only acceptable during the summer months? Have heads turning and jaws dropping while you stand out in these trend-setting looks.

Alexis_Jumpsuit_WinterWhite.jpg

Easton Cold-Shoulder Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, Alexis ($726) Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636

Dare to be different this season in this stunning white jumpsuit with contrast detailed buttons.

FreePeople_MotoJacket_WinterWhite.jpg

Easy Rider Leather Jacket, Free People ($395). Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-868-0421

Go for an edgy look with this classic white leather moto jacket.

LouisVuitton_Handbag_WinterWhite.jpg

Capucines PM, Louis Vuitton ($5,600). Wynn, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-650-9007

This eye-catching Louis Vuitton bag, complete with removable shoulder strap, makes it easy to add a luxe touch to your winter ensemble.

AcneStudios_Sweater_WinterWhite.jpg

Daze Sweater, Acne Studios ($580). fwrd.com

Toss on this must have pearl white pullover sweater for a laid-back winter day.

Akris_Pants_WinterWhite.jpg

Magda Cotton Pants, Akris ($895). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

Confident comfort is found in this stylish five-pocket cotton pant.

JimmyChoo_Pumps_WinterWhite.jpg

Romy 100, Jimmy Choo ($595). Shops at Crystals, 3720 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-366-0503

Add a touch of sparkle to complete the glamorous white trend this winter with these platinum stiletto pointy toe pumps.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: style fashion vegas style vegas fashion accessories trends shoes handbags winter _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

