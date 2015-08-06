February 2, 2017
By Ashton Leber | February 15, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Who says that wearing white is only acceptable during the summer months? Have heads turning and jaws dropping while you stand out in these trend-setting looks.
Easton Cold-Shoulder Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, Alexis ($726) Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636
Dare to be different this season in this stunning white jumpsuit with contrast detailed buttons.
Easy Rider Leather Jacket, Free People ($395). Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-868-0421
Go for an edgy look with this classic white leather moto jacket.
Capucines PM, Louis Vuitton ($5,600). Wynn, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-650-9007
This eye-catching Louis Vuitton bag, complete with removable shoulder strap, makes it easy to add a luxe touch to your winter ensemble.
Daze Sweater, Acne Studios ($580). fwrd.com
Toss on this must have pearl white pullover sweater for a laid-back winter day.
Magda Cotton Pants, Akris ($895). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300
Confident comfort is found in this stylish five-pocket cotton pant.
Romy 100, Jimmy Choo ($595). Shops at Crystals, 3720 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-366-0503
Add a touch of sparkle to complete the glamorous white trend this winter with these platinum stiletto pointy toe pumps.
