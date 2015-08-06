    

Parties

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
January 28, 2017

33rd Annual Black & White Ball
January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party

People

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

February 16, 2017

Mac & Cheese Dishes Worth Splurging Your Weekend Calories On
February 8, 2017

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl

Home & Real Estate

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

Style & Beauty

February 17, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: 3 Must-Have Beauty Products Our EIC Uses & Loves
February 15, 2017

6 Trendy Ways to Pull Off White This Winter in Vegas
February 10, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
33rd Annual Black & White Ball

| January 28, 2017 | Parties

On January 28, 2017, NBT celebrated its 33rd Annual Black & White Ball, its largest annual fundraiser at ARIA Resort & Casino. With Presenting Sponsor The Howard Hughes Corporation, this elegant black-tie affair hosted more than 450 arts supporters and community leaders, who joined NBT in recognizing the accomplishments of legendary recording artist and star of film, TV and Broadway stage, Vanessa Williams as its “Woman of the Year.” Proceeds from the Black & White Ball enable NBT to present professional company dance productions at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, offer quality dance instruction at its affiliated Academy; and provide free in-school dance instruction to students in underserved communities through its Education & Outreach programs which reach more than 20,000 students a year.

Photography by Cashman Photo

