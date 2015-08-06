Ricky Martin on His New Vegas Residency at the Park Theater

By Lauren Epstein | February 21, 2017 | Culture

Hot on the heels of a massive world tour, Latin sensation Ricky Martin lands stateside, bringing global influences to his residency at the Park Theater.

Ricky Martin has been livin’ la vida loca on multiple continents lately, but our favorite heartthrob belongs to Vegas—at least for now.

Where in the world is Ricky Martin? Everywhere. Since joining Puerto Rican boy band Menudo at age 12, Martin has released 10 solo albums—catapulting a worldwide Latin pop phenomenon—boomeranging from continent to continent driving audiences wild. And who can blame them? Musical chops aside, the 45-year-old musician is as charming and gracious as they come—and since wrapping up his One World Tour and dropping the über-successful party track, “Vente Pa’Ca,” he’s thrilled to settle into a Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo, beginning in April.

After touring for nearly three years, why did you decide to do a residency?

“Vegas is something I always wanted to do. I wanted to be part of that amazing, beautiful, historical roster of artists and residents in Vegas … and the timing has been perfection. All the pieces of this board are in the right place for us to attack in a very beautiful way.”

What can audiences expect?

“I’m working with Jamie King, who I worked with on a few of my tours [including] the Livin’ la Vida Loca tour. With everything he’s done, from working with Britney Spears, Madonna, and at the Super Bowl, I feel very protected with him. It’s going to be a show for the ages, a very international show. It’s important for me to always bring my Latin influences, but hey, I’ve been around the world since I was 12 years old, so musically speaking it’s going to be very international. We’re going to prepare something very special for the crowd.”

You know, you’ve earned a vacation.

“Being on stage is like a comfort zone that makes me feel right about my decisions, about where I’ve been, and where I want to go… It’s my vice. I am addicted to the sound, the roar of the crowd when the music starts, and I don’t see myself doing anything else.”

What else do you have in store?

“Without a doubt I need to lock myself in the studio and record more music. And between the shows in Vegas I will be visiting Latin America and Europe for concerts. And hopefully Asia as well. We want to be very loud with these Vegas shows. Once we’re done we’ll bring that production around the world.”

It doesn’t sound like you’re slowing down any time soon.

“I laugh about this because I’ve been saying I’m going to rest for the past nine or 10 years, and then I sign a document saying I’m going on the road again. That’s just the way it is.” The Park Theater at Monte Carlo, 702-730-7777