| February 17, 2017 | Style & Beauty Feature

Spring’s overriding trend: Modern mash-ups of color, texture, and shape showcase fashion eclecticism at its best. The ultimate accessory: bravado!

Bralette, She Made Me ($130). Barneys New York, Grand Canal Shops at Venetian & Palazzo, 702-629-4200. Organza skirt, Fendi ($2,000). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-732-9040

On him: Short-sleeve crew, Vince ($85). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-650-5200. Trousers, Salvatore Ferragamo ($690). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-933-9333. On her: Floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana ($2,995). The Shops at Crystals, 702-431-6614

On left: Tank dress, Alexander Wang ($5,995). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show, 702-733-8300. Lucia bag, Dolce & Gabbana ($3,595). The Shops at Crystals, 702-431-6614. On right: Athens top, Wolford ($160). Saks Fifth Avenue, see above. Sequined skirt, Dolce & Gabbana (price on request). See above. GG Supreme top handle bag, Gucci ($4,200). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-369-7333. Mules, Max Mara ($785). Saks Fifth Avenue, see above

On him: Shirt ($475) and pants ($525), Emporio Armani. The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-650-5200. On her: Dress, Céline ($4,200). The Shops at Crystals, 702-795-2232. Hammered gold earring, Diane von Furstenberg ($258). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-879-2692

On him: Striped sweater, Saint Laurent ($1,150). The Shops at Crystals, 702-262-9984. Pants, Michael Kors ($198). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 702-731-3636. On her: Cropped blazer, Saint Laurent ($2,450). See above. The Anne-Marie one piece, Solid & Striped ($158). Barneys New York, The Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian & Palazzo, 702-629-4200

On her: Denim jacket ($4,500), swimsuit top ($450), Gucci Cube skirt ($1,890), and high heel sandal ($695), Gucci. The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-369-7333. On him: Crew neck ($460), Margarine pants ($950), and leather slides ($980), Gucci. see above

On left: Ruffle blouse, Zimmermann ($1,600). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show, 702-733-8300. Two piece bikini set, Michael Kors Collection ($395). Fashion Show, 702-369-3900. Cherrish rings ($145) and Rylan bracelet ($295), Dannijo. Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show, 702-731-3636. On right: Robe, Vionnet ($2,095). Make Love one piece, La Perla ($1,615). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-732-9820

On him: Jacket ($2,300), sweater ($650), ZigZag trousers ($750), and belt ($500), Louis Vuitton. The Shops at Crystals, 702-262-6189. On her: Pullover, Caviar Lace leggings, and Electrolyse necklace (all price on request), Louis Vuitton. See above