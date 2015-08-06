    

Parties

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
January 28, 2017

33rd Annual Black & White Ball
January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party

People

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017
February 16, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

February 16, 2017

Mac & Cheese Dishes Worth Splurging Your Weekend Calories On
February 8, 2017

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl

Home & Real Estate

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

Style & Beauty

February 17, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: 3 Must-Have Beauty Products Our EIC Uses & Loves
February 15, 2017

6 Trendy Ways to Pull Off White This Winter in Vegas
February 10, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Spring Fashion Pieces to Mix & Match

| February 17, 2017 | Style & Beauty Feature

Share

Spring’s overriding trend: Modern mash-ups of color, texture, and shape showcase fashion eclecticism at its best. The ultimate accessory: bravado!

Spring-fashion-8.jpg

Bralette, She Made Me ($130). Barneys New York, Grand Canal Shops at Venetian & Palazzo, 702-629-4200. Organza skirt, Fendi ($2,000). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-732-9040

Spring-fashion-1.jpg

On him: Short-sleeve crew, Vince ($85). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-650-5200. Trousers, Salvatore Ferragamo ($690). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-933-9333. On her: Floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana ($2,995). The Shops at Crystals, 702-431-6614

Spring-fashion-2.jpg

On left: Tank dress, Alexander Wang ($5,995). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show, 702-733-8300. Lucia bag, Dolce & Gabbana ($3,595). The Shops at Crystals, 702-431-6614. On right: Athens top, Wolford ($160). Saks Fifth Avenue, see above. Sequined skirt, Dolce & Gabbana (price on request). See above. GG Supreme top handle bag, Gucci ($4,200). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-369-7333. Mules, Max Mara ($785). Saks Fifth Avenue, see above

Spring-fashion-3.jpg

On him: Shirt ($475) and pants ($525), Emporio Armani. The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-650-5200. On her: Dress, Céline ($4,200). The Shops at Crystals, 702-795-2232. Hammered gold earring, Diane von Furstenberg ($258). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-879-2692

Spring-fashion-4.jpg

On him: Striped sweater, Saint Laurent ($1,150). The Shops at Crystals, 702-262-9984. Pants, Michael Kors ($198). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 702-731-3636. On her: Cropped blazer, Saint Laurent ($2,450). See above. The Anne-Marie one piece, Solid & Striped ($158). Barneys New York, The Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian & Palazzo, 702-629-4200

Spring-fashion-5.jpg

On her: Denim jacket ($4,500), swimsuit top ($450), Gucci Cube skirt ($1,890), and high heel sandal ($695), Gucci. The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-369-7333. On him: Crew neck ($460), Margarine pants ($950), and leather slides ($980), Gucci. see above

Spring-fashion-6.jpg

On left: Ruffle blouse, Zimmermann ($1,600). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show, 702-733-8300. Two piece bikini set, Michael Kors Collection ($395). Fashion Show, 702-369-3900. Cherrish rings ($145) and Rylan bracelet ($295), Dannijo. Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show, 702-731-3636. On right: Robe, Vionnet ($2,095). Make Love one piece, La Perla ($1,615). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-732-9820

Spring-fashion-7.jpg

On him: Jacket ($2,300), sweater ($650), ZigZag trousers ($750), and belt ($500), Louis Vuitton. The Shops at Crystals, 702-262-6189. On her: Pullover, Caviar Lace leggings, and Electrolyse necklace (all price on request), Louis Vuitton. See above

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: style fashion vegas style accessories shoes las vegas fashion handbags spring 2017
Categories: Style & Beauty Feature

photography by RODOLFO MARTINEZ. styling by FAYE POWER. Hair and grooming by Danny Jelaca with Creative Management and Deborah Brider using Kérastase and Votre Vu. Makeup by Sage using Chanel and Dior with Creative Management and William Murphy using Diorskin Nude for Atelier Management. Models: Maxine Schiff at Wilhelmina Miami, Olga Bocharova at Wilhelmina Miami, Love Bertilsson at Red NYC, Lisa Crosby at Iconic Focus, Lou Dbaibo at Red NYC, Alexander Dominguez at Q Management, Josh Knight at Next Management Miami, Chad at New York Model Management, Neil Fenton at Heroes Models, Jake Filling at New York Model Management, Yaris Cedano at Marilyn Agency New York. Location: The Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL, 305-424-1234;

