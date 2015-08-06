Spring’s overriding trend: Modern mash-ups of color, texture, and shape showcase fashion eclecticism at its best. The ultimate accessory: bravado!
Bralette, She Made Me ($130). Barneys New York, Grand Canal Shops at Venetian & Palazzo, 702-629-4200. Organza skirt, Fendi ($2,000). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-732-9040
On him: Short-sleeve crew, Vince ($85). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-650-5200. Trousers, Salvatore Ferragamo ($690). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-933-9333. On her: Floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana ($2,995). The Shops at Crystals, 702-431-6614
On left: Tank dress, Alexander Wang ($5,995). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show, 702-733-8300. Lucia bag, Dolce & Gabbana ($3,595). The Shops at Crystals, 702-431-6614. On right: Athens top, Wolford ($160). Saks Fifth Avenue, see above. Sequined skirt, Dolce & Gabbana (price on request). See above. GG Supreme top handle bag, Gucci ($4,200). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-369-7333. Mules, Max Mara ($785). Saks Fifth Avenue, see above
On him: Shirt ($475) and pants ($525), Emporio Armani. The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-650-5200. On her: Dress, Céline ($4,200). The Shops at Crystals, 702-795-2232. Hammered gold earring, Diane von Furstenberg ($258). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-879-2692
On him: Striped sweater, Saint Laurent ($1,150). The Shops at Crystals, 702-262-9984. Pants, Michael Kors ($198). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 702-731-3636. On her: Cropped blazer, Saint Laurent ($2,450). See above. The Anne-Marie one piece, Solid & Striped ($158). Barneys New York, The Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian & Palazzo, 702-629-4200
On her: Denim jacket ($4,500), swimsuit top ($450), Gucci Cube skirt ($1,890), and high heel sandal ($695), Gucci. The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-369-7333. On him: Crew neck ($460), Margarine pants ($950), and leather slides ($980), Gucci. see above
On left: Ruffle blouse, Zimmermann ($1,600). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show, 702-733-8300. Two piece bikini set, Michael Kors Collection ($395). Fashion Show, 702-369-3900. Cherrish rings ($145) and Rylan bracelet ($295), Dannijo. Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show, 702-731-3636. On right: Robe, Vionnet ($2,095). Make Love one piece, La Perla ($1,615). The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-732-9820
On him: Jacket ($2,300), sweater ($650), ZigZag trousers ($750), and belt ($500), Louis Vuitton. The Shops at Crystals, 702-262-6189. On her: Pullover, Caviar Lace leggings, and Electrolyse necklace (all price on request), Louis Vuitton. See above
photography by RODOLFO MARTINEZ. styling by FAYE POWER. Hair and grooming by Danny Jelaca with Creative Management and Deborah Brider using Kérastase and Votre Vu. Makeup by Sage using Chanel and Dior with Creative Management and William Murphy using Diorskin Nude for Atelier Management. Models: Maxine Schiff at Wilhelmina Miami, Olga Bocharova at Wilhelmina Miami, Love Bertilsson at Red NYC, Lisa Crosby at Iconic Focus, Lou Dbaibo at Red NYC, Alexander Dominguez at Q Management, Josh Knight at Next Management Miami, Chad at New York Model Management, Neil Fenton at Heroes Models, Jake Filling at New York Model Management, Yaris Cedano at Marilyn Agency New York. Location: The Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL, 305-424-1234;