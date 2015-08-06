By Jessica Estrada | February 14, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Haven’t jumped on the hoop earring bandwagon yet? The trend is back and better than ever. Hop on with these stylish hoops of all different sizes and styles.

Lana Jewelry

Reckless Rose Hooked On Hoop, Lana Jewelry ($1,995). lanajewelry.com

At once edgy and classy, these simple gold hoops with dazzling black diamonds make a major statement.

ERA Jewelry

Brick Brigade Hoops, ERA Jewelry ($713). erajewelrydesigns.com

Although dainty in size, these baby rose gold hoops will turn heads thanks to their darling dangling white sapphires.

Erickson Beamon

Wild Thing Gold-Plated Swarovski Crystal Earrings, Erickson Beamon ($235). net-a-porter.com

Why rock one pair of hoops when you can rock three? These not-so-subtle hoops combine gold, crystals, and box chain into a wearable piece of art.

Gorjana

Shimmer Hoops, Gorjana ($65). gorjana.com

Whether you wear them with your hair up or down, these shimmery hoops will elicit tons of compliments.

Lionette

Kerala Earrings, Lionette ($338). lionetteny.com

Boho and glam come together to create these dazzling hoops covered in Swarovski crystals.

Jennifer Zeuner

Tenley Hoops, Jennifer Zeuner ($198). jenniferzeuner.com

If you’re more of a minimalist when it comes to jewelry, these subtle, go-with-everything hoops are for you.

Alexander McQueen

Swarovski Crystal and Faux Pearl Earrings, Alexander McQueen ($1,395). net-a-porter.com

Go big or go home with these decadent Alexander McQueen gold-plated hoops decked out with crystals and pearls.

Rosantica

Carmen Beaded Hoop Earrings, Rosantica ($298). intermixonline.com

Add some color to your jewelry collection with these vibrant hoops. You’ll feel like you’re on an exotic vacay every time you put them on.

Aurelie Bidermann

Diana Black Twisted Hoop Earrings, Aurelie Bidermann ($331). aureliebidermann.com

You’ll definitely want to don sleek, swept back hair with these enamel hoops with a cool 1960's vibe.

Isabel Marant

Perky Beaded Hoop-Drop earrings, Isabel Marant ($165). matchesfashion.com

In true Isabel Marant fashion, these hoops are the epitome of bohemian chic with their gold hue and eclectic mix of colored beads.

Swarovski

Crystaldust Hoop Pierced Earrings, Swarovski ($59). Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-732-7302

There’s no denying that these crystal-encrusted hoops pack a major style punch.