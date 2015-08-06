February 2, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | February 14, 2017 |
Watches & Jewelry
Haven’t jumped on the hoop earring bandwagon yet? The trend is back and better than ever. Hop on with these stylish hoops of all different sizes and styles.
Reckless Rose Hooked On Hoop, Lana Jewelry ($1,995). lanajewelry.com
At once edgy and classy, these simple gold hoops with dazzling black diamonds make a major statement.
Brick Brigade Hoops, ERA Jewelry ($713). erajewelrydesigns.com
Although dainty in size, these baby rose gold hoops will turn heads thanks to their darling dangling white sapphires.
Wild Thing Gold-Plated Swarovski Crystal Earrings, Erickson Beamon ($235). net-a-porter.com
Why rock one pair of hoops when you can rock three? These not-so-subtle hoops combine gold, crystals, and box chain into a wearable piece of art.
Shimmer Hoops, Gorjana ($65). gorjana.com
Whether you wear them with your hair up or down, these shimmery hoops will elicit tons of compliments.
Kerala Earrings, Lionette ($338). lionetteny.com
Boho and glam come together to create these dazzling hoops covered in Swarovski crystals.
Tenley Hoops, Jennifer Zeuner ($198). jenniferzeuner.com
If you’re more of a minimalist when it comes to jewelry, these subtle, go-with-everything hoops are for you.
Swarovski Crystal and Faux Pearl Earrings, Alexander McQueen ($1,395). net-a-porter.com
Go big or go home with these decadent Alexander McQueen gold-plated hoops decked out with crystals and pearls.
Carmen Beaded Hoop Earrings, Rosantica ($298). intermixonline.com
Add some color to your jewelry collection with these vibrant hoops. You’ll feel like you’re on an exotic vacay every time you put them on.
Diana Black Twisted Hoop Earrings, Aurelie Bidermann ($331). aureliebidermann.com
You’ll definitely want to don sleek, swept back hair with these enamel hoops with a cool 1960's vibe.
Perky Beaded Hoop-Drop earrings, Isabel Marant ($165). matchesfashion.com
In true Isabel Marant fashion, these hoops are the epitome of bohemian chic with their gold hue and eclectic mix of colored beads.
Crystaldust Hoop Pierced Earrings, Swarovski ($59). Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-732-7302
There’s no denying that these crystal-encrusted hoops pack a major style punch.
