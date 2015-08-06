Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'

By Ashton Leber & Cait Rohan Kelly | February 9, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

The return of Christian Grey and crew in Fifty Shades Darker, which hits theaters this Friday, February 10, is inspiring us to indulge in standout home décor in hues of—you guessed it—gray.

URBAN - Open base design modular sofa, Calligaris (price varies). calligaris.biz

This modular sofa from Calligaris emanates elegance and style in black and gray.

Platinum Sven Vase, Jonathan Adler ($250). jonathanadler.com

Let your lover’s flowers take center stage in this minimalist platinum vase.

Square Boutique Tray, Regina Andrew Design ($435). bloomingdales.com

A tray with a gray snakeskin pattern and antique brass accents is the ultimate way to serve aphrodisiac food and drinks on your next night in.

Mini Crystal Block Lamp, Regina Andrew Design ($198). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

This block crystal lamp with a dark gray lampshade would look oh-so-sexy on a bedside table.

Cashmere Throw, Barneys New York ($895). Grand Canal Shoppes, 3327 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-629-4200

Invite your amour to get cozy on the couch with this gray cashmere throw featuring rib-knit edges.

Stella Maze Throw Pillow, Jonathan Adler ($185). jonathanadler.com

A couch or bed will look even more enticing with a throw pillow in a mod gray pattern.

Moderne Curtains, Lili Alessandra ($750). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636

Keep the lighting low and seductive no matter the time of day with Lili Alessandra’s silvery cotton curtains.

Danna Rug, Kathleen Marie New York ($6,799). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636

A hand-knotted, gently faded gray rug adds a subtle boudoir flair to any room.