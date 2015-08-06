    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
Read More

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
Read More

January 26, 2017

ECF Mentorship Matters Dinner

People

See More
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 8, 2017

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
Read More

January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
Read More

January 30, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day

By Lydia Geisel | February 8, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

Treat your Valentine this year to a meal worth remembering at one of these standout Vegas restaurants that are dishing up something special this holiday.

d.vino Italian Food & Wine Bar

d_vino_ValentinesDay.jpg

No one does romance better than the Italians. Reconnect over Italian cuisine and a bottle of vino this Valentine's Day at this wine bar that’s showcasing a four-course dinner special for lovebirds from February 11-14. Their holiday-inspired menu includes festive bites like heart-shaped ravioli and chocolate-covered raspberry mousse. $58 per guest and includes a glass of Prosecco. Monte Carlo Resort, 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-730-7966

Daily Kitchen

DailyKitchen_ValentinesDay.jpg

If you and your partner are craving a romantic night in, pop by Daily Kitchen to pick up a family style meal to-go. Notable options include rotisserie chicken, coconut milk braised veggies, and a side of mac and cheese. Reminisce about your love story over good grub from the comfort of your own couch. 3645 S. Town Center Dr., 702-685-7100

Le Cirque

LeCirque_ValentinesDay.jpg

For a chic atmosphere and Insta-worthy cuisine, reserve a table at this upscale eatery that’s guaranteed to impress. Menu highlights include lobster and avocado salad along with Mediterranean sea bass. $105 per person. Bellagio, 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-693-8100

Sinatra

Sinatra_ValentinesDay_BarbaraKraft.jpg

Chef Theo Schoenegger’s mod spin on classic Italian dishes can be devoured indoors or alfresco at this bistro that pays homage to the king of romance. Show your significant other just how much you care this February 14 with a seafood-centric three-course prixfixe menu. Reservations begin at $145 per person. Wynn, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-770-5320

Andiamo

Andiamo_ValentinesDay.jpg

Located in the D Las Vegas, this Detroit import puts buzz-worthy meats and intimate dining first. Cozy up with your Valentine in a high-back leather booth, and let the rich selection of vino and dim lighting do the rest. 301 Fremont St., 702-388-2220

Morels Steakhouse & Bistro

MorelsSteakhouse_ValentinesDay.jpg

Whether you’ve been together for more years than you can count or are new to the relationship game, cheers to your love over a five-course dinner at this luxe steakhouse at The Palazzo. Reservations begin at $99 per guest, couples only. The Palazzo, 3325 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-607-6333

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: restaurants vegas restaurants dining couples food drinks valentine's day love _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BARBARA KRAFT (SINATRA); PHOTOGRAPHY VIA FACEBOOK.COM/THEDLASVEGAS

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions
Read More

January 18, 2017

11 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About U.S. Presidential Inaugurations
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE