By Lydia Geisel | February 8, 2017 | Food & Drink

Treat your Valentine this year to a meal worth remembering at one of these standout Vegas restaurants that are dishing up something special this holiday.

No one does romance better than the Italians. Reconnect over Italian cuisine and a bottle of vino this Valentine's Day at this wine bar that’s showcasing a four-course dinner special for lovebirds from February 11-14. Their holiday-inspired menu includes festive bites like heart-shaped ravioli and chocolate-covered raspberry mousse. $58 per guest and includes a glass of Prosecco. Monte Carlo Resort, 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-730-7966

If you and your partner are craving a romantic night in, pop by Daily Kitchen to pick up a family style meal to-go. Notable options include rotisserie chicken, coconut milk braised veggies, and a side of mac and cheese. Reminisce about your love story over good grub from the comfort of your own couch. 3645 S. Town Center Dr., 702-685-7100

For a chic atmosphere and Insta-worthy cuisine, reserve a table at this upscale eatery that’s guaranteed to impress. Menu highlights include lobster and avocado salad along with Mediterranean sea bass. $105 per person. Bellagio, 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-693-8100

Chef Theo Schoenegger’s mod spin on classic Italian dishes can be devoured indoors or alfresco at this bistro that pays homage to the king of romance. Show your significant other just how much you care this February 14 with a seafood-centric three-course prixfixe menu. Reservations begin at $145 per person. Wynn, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-770-5320

Located in the D Las Vegas, this Detroit import puts buzz-worthy meats and intimate dining first. Cozy up with your Valentine in a high-back leather booth, and let the rich selection of vino and dim lighting do the rest. 301 Fremont St., 702-388-2220

Whether you’ve been together for more years than you can count or are new to the relationship game, cheers to your love over a five-course dinner at this luxe steakhouse at The Palazzo. Reservations begin at $99 per guest, couples only. The Palazzo, 3325 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-607-6333