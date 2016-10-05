    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
Read More

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
Read More

January 26, 2017

ECF Mentorship Matters Dinner

People

See More
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 8, 2017

Romantic Vegas Restaurants to Take Your Significant Other This Valentine's Day
Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
Read More

January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 9, 2017

Gray Home Décor Ideas Inspired by 'Fifty Shades Darker'
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 10, 2017

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day
Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

7 Romantic Celebrity Hairstyles Spotted on Instagram to Cop This Valentine's Day

By Jessica Estrada | February 10, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Have a hot date this Valentine’s Day? Sweep your tresses into one of these utterly romantic celebrity-inspired hairstyles.

Sparkly Star: Nina Dobrev

A photo posted by Riawna Capri (@riawnacapri) on

Nothing says romance like Nina Dobrev’s sparkly star hair accessories. Tousled waves complement the airy vibe of the look.

High Pony: Khloé Kardashian

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Show off your décolletage on date night by pulling your hair back into a soft ponytail à la Khloé Kardashian. Pull out some pieces on the side to give the look an effortless feel.

Red Carpet Waves: Brie Larson

A photo posted by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on

Old Hollywood red carpet-worthy waves ooze glitz and glamour, which is exactly what you want on the most romantic night of the year.

Braid Queen: Kaley Cuoco

There’s no such thing as too many braids. Step out on date night feeling like a veritable queen with multiple braids wrapped atop your head.

Beachy Braid: Lauren Conrad

If your date has something more casual planned for Valentine’s Day, opt for a California-cool side braid like Lauren Conrad. The messier, the better.

Ethereal Goddess: Julianne Hough

A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

This look has it all—braids, a sparkly hair crown, and an elegant aesthetic. It just doesn’t get any prettier or more romantic than this.

Big Bouncy Curls: Shay Mitchell

A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on

Bring a bit of va-va-voom to V-Day date night with big, glamorous cascading curls like Shay Mitchell.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: celebrities trends beauty celebs instagram valentine's day hair _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/RIAWNACAPRI; INSTAGRAM.COM/KHLOEKARDASHIAN; INSTAGRAM.COM/MARAROSZAK; INSTAGRAM.COM/CHRISTINESYMONDSHAIR; INSTAGRAM.COM/KRISTIN_ESS; INSTAGRAM.COM/JULESHOUGH; INSTAGRAM.COM/SHAYM

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 18, 2017

11 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About U.S. Presidential Inaugurations
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE