Sure Valentine's Day is all about romance with your significant other, but what about celebrating the love you have for your female friends? In honor of Galentine's Day, coined by former NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, we put together a list of gifts to give your favorite ladies this February 13.
Diptyque
Rosa Mundi Candle, Diptyque ($68). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636
Damask and May roses combine in harmony in this Diptyque candle, complete with hints of bergamot, lychee, and geranium.