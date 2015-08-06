By Kate Oczypok | February 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

Sure Valentine's Day is all about romance with your significant other, but what about celebrating the love you have for your female friends? In honor of Galentine's Day, coined by former NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, we put together a list of gifts to give your favorite ladies this February 13.

Diptyque

Rosa Mundi Candle, Diptyque ($68). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636

Damask and May roses combine in harmony in this Diptyque candle, complete with hints of bergamot, lychee, and geranium.

Rebecca Minkoff

Heart Sunnies Leather Pouch, Rebecca Minkoff ($75). bloomingdales.com

Every girl needs a fun pouch for their purse, like this stylish leather one by Rebecca Minkoff.

Monica Vinader

‘Siren’ Small Pave Diamond Stacking Ring, Monica Vinader ($250). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

Grab one of these glittering Monica Vinader rings for all your ladies as a grown-up version of a best friend necklace.

Kate Spade

Heart to Heart Oblong Scarf, Kate Spade ($98). Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-691-9968

Show your love with this Kate Spade scarf festooned with red hearts.

Anthropologie

100-Day Planner, The Happiness Planner ($30). Anthropologie, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-380-4236

This Happiness Planner, replete with postive phrases, is made for the go-getter kind of gal pal.

Viktor&Rolf

Magic Lavender Illusion Eau de Parfum, Viktor&Rolf ($220). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

This fresh and floral fragrance by Viktor&Rolf not only smells divine, but also adds the perfect finishing touch to any beauty routine.

Tom Ford

One-Shoulder Cashmere & Silk Sweater, Tom Ford ($1,490). net-a-porter.com

With all this gift giving, treating yourself to this luxe Tom Ford sweater should be on the list, too.