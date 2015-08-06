| January 26, 2017 | Parties

Epicurean Charitable Foundation (ECF) held its Mentorship Matters dinner on January 26, 2017 at Bally’s Hotel & Casino, highlighting the organization’s mentorship programs, which pairs each ECF student with a member of the board for the duration of their college education. Martha Morales, director of hotel operations at Caesars Palace, became the first ECF alumni to be inducted onto the board of 23 hospitality executives. The evening also honored Bill Foley for his contributions to the city, as well as revealed a hidden camera video surprising last year’s recipients receiving their scholarships.