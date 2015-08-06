By Lydia Geisel | February 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

Who said Valentine’s Day was all about being in a relationship? Show yourself some love this February 14 at these hot Las Vegas hangouts that totally understand the struggle of taking on Valentine’s Day solo.

Guests going solo for dinner this year are invited to pull up a seat at Momofuku’s noodle bar, savor a cocktail, and enjoy intimate views of the chefs at work in the kitchen. Nosh happily as you spend the evening people watching and socializing amidst a laid back, stylish setting. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7575

If you’re not up for going out on the day-of, consider attending Hyde Bellagio’s day-to-night party, “Once Upon a XIV,” on Sunday, February 12. Partygoers are encouraged to dress up and mingle at this fairytale-inspired extravaganza. Who knows, maybe you’ll meet your Prince Charming? 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-693-8700

With a special menu dedicated to a very merry Anti-Valentine’s Day, this Italian eatery is featuring “all those opposed” themed dining packages, like Girls Gone Garlic (includes choice of pasta, bottle of prosecco, and more) to an Anti-V’Day Specialty Cocktail & Dessert. Drown your sorrows alongside fellow single friends with a cherry chocolate martini in hand. The Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-473-9700

For a luxe evening out with close friends who remind you every day why riding solo is the best, opt for a meal at this upscale eatery that will be honoring the passion-filled holiday with a special signature menu. Sip on The Buddha’s Palm—made with bourbon, yuzu marmalade, black grapes, and mint—as you enjoy Chinese-inspired bites at this chic resto. MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-891-7888

It’s okay to be a selfish sometimes. Sahara’s newest exclusive BIOEFFECT® EYGLÓ facial was made for singles in need of self-indulgence. The high-touch facial treatment aims to stimulate circulation and renew luminosity, giving you an envy-inducing glow. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7171