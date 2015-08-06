    

February 2, 2017

Momofuku & Milk Bar Grand Opening Event
Read More

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
Read More

January 26, 2017

ECF Mentorship Matters Dinner

Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
Read More

January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole
Read More

January 12, 2017

How to Eat Like a Celebrity in Vegas in 2017

Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree

Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
Read More

January 30, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Top Vegas Spots to Go If You're Single on Valentine's Day

By Lydia Geisel | February 7, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Who said Valentine’s Day was all about being in a relationship? Show yourself some love this February 14 at these hot Las Vegas hangouts that totally understand the struggle of taking on Valentine’s Day solo.

Momofuku

Momofuku_ValentinesDay.jpg

Guests going solo for dinner this year are invited to pull up a seat at Momofuku’s noodle bar, savor a cocktail, and enjoy intimate views of the chefs at work in the kitchen. Nosh happily as you spend the evening people watching and socializing amidst a laid back, stylish setting. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7575

Hyde Bellagio

HydeBellagio_ValentinesDay.jpg

If you’re not up for going out on the day-of, consider attending Hyde Bellagio’s day-to-night party, “Once Upon a XIV,” on Sunday, February 12. Partygoers are encouraged to dress up and mingle at this fairytale-inspired extravaganza. Who knows, maybe you’ll meet your Prince Charming? 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-693-8700

Carmine’s

Carmines_ValentinesDay.jpg

With a special menu dedicated to a very merry Anti-Valentine’s Day, this Italian eatery is featuring “all those opposed” themed dining packages, like Girls Gone Garlic (includes choice of pasta, bottle of prosecco, and more) to an Anti-V’Day Specialty Cocktail & Dessert. Drown your sorrows alongside fellow single friends with a cherry chocolate martini in hand. The Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-473-9700

Hakkasan

Hakkasan_ValentinesDay.jpg

For a luxe evening out with close friends who remind you every day why riding solo is the best, opt for a meal at this upscale eatery that will be honoring the passion-filled holiday with a special signature menu. Sip on The Buddha’s Palm—made with bourbon, yuzu marmalade, black grapes, and mint—as you enjoy Chinese-inspired bites at this chic resto. MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-891-7888

Sahara Spa & Hammam

SahraLobby_ValentinesDay.jpg

It’s okay to be a selfish sometimes. Sahara’s newest exclusive BIOEFFECT® EYGLÓ facial was made for singles in need of self-indulgence. The high-touch facial treatment aims to stimulate circulation and renew luminosity, giving you an envy-inducing glow. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7171

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: restaurants vegas restaurants spa dining nightlife beauty food vegas nightlife drinks _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MOMOFUKU; CARMINE’S; HYDE BELLAGIO; SAHARA SPA & HAMMAM; PHOTOGRAPHY VIA FACEBOOK.COM/HAKKASANLASVEGAS

