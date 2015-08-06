    

Parties

On February 2, 2017, a grand opening celebration was held at Momofuku Las Vegas in honor of Momofuku and Milk Bar’s first concepts on the West Coast, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. David Chang, chef and founder of Momofuku, and Christina Tosi, chef and founder of Milk Bar, were in attendance to celebrate the Las Vegas additions to an already impressive roster of locations in New York City, Sydney, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Guests looked out onto the Las Vegas Strip from the private dining room while enjoying a seafood raw bar accompanied by Champagne and beer towers.

Tags: events galleries parties photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by Erik Kabik/ Kabik Photo Group

