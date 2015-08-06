By Ashton Leber | February 3, 2017 | Lifestyle

Savor the three-day weekend in one of these sumptuous Vegas hotel rooms that come with awe-inspiring views.

Penthouse C at Palms Casino Resort

Tucked away in the Palms Casino, this suite's floor-to-ceiling windows provides the perfect backdrop to a weekend staycation. Relax and unwind in the deep-soaking bath tub, play a round or two of pool in the living room, or whip up a veritable feast in the full-island kitchen. 4321 W. Flamingo Road, 702-942-7777

Loft Suite at M Resort, Spa & Casino

Enjoy the long weekend in ultimate style inside this lush two-story suite at the M Resort. Two separate living areas and wet bars are perfect for entertaining, while a trip up the stone and glass staircase leads to a gorgeous bedroom loft that has 270-degree views of Vegas. 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-797-1000

Strip Suite at Red Rock Casino Resort, Spa & Casino

Gather your friends for a decadent weekend in this 3,800-square-foot suite. Gaze out at the panoramic views of the Vegas Strip as you entertain in either of the two living rooms, before moving on to dinner in the dining room fit for eight. Afterwards, unwind with a few rounds of pool in the game room. 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-797-7777

Penthouse Real World Suite at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Spread across 4,200 square feet, this Penthouse suite at the Hard Rock has all the makings of a good time—single-lane bowling alley, a six-person mosaic-designed hot tub, fully stocked wet bar, and unforgettable views of the Strip. 4455 Paradise Road, 702-693-5000

Geneva Suites at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa & Casino

With a lavish web bar complete with its own butler entrance, this sprawling 2,200-square-foot suite at Green Valley Ranch was made for happy hours for two or the whole crew. Before commencing your evening, get ready in the His and Hers bathrooms that comes equipped with lighted makeup mirrors, dual sinks, and 15-inch LCD TVs. 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy, 702-617-7777