    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
Read More

January 25, 2017

Zuma Las Vegas Grand Opening
Read More

January 23, 2017

James Beard House Preview Dinner

People

See More
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
Read More

January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole
Read More

January 12, 2017

How to Eat Like a Celebrity in Vegas in 2017

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
Read More

January 30, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink

By Rakhee Bhatt | February 2, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Take Valentine’s Day dressing to the next level with these selections that reject the standard fashion play of red and pink.

Jonathan Simkhai

JonathanSimkhai_Dress_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Cutout Ruffled Crepe Halterneck Midi Dress, Jonathan Simkhai ($795). net-a-porter.com

Cascading ruffles ensure this black-and-white confection from Jonathan Simkhai oozes eternal romance.

BCBGMAXAZRIA

BCBG_LaceShirt_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Karine Lace Peplum Top, BCBGMAXAZRIA ($138). Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-735-2947

Nude lining gets a stylish floral lace overlay in this blue peplum shirt by BCBGMAXAZRIA.

DVF

DVF_Jumpsuit_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Kyara Long-Sleeve Lace Jumpsuit, Diane von Furstenberg ($598). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636

This DVF jumpsuit makes it easy to take any February 14 celebration up a sexy notch thanks to its plunging keyhole v-neckline, scalloped cuffs, and fitted bodice.

Burberry

Burberry_HeartSweater_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Crew Neck Merino Wool Sweater, Burberry ($450). Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-0650

Pair this sweet gold-heart sweater with jeans for a casual evening with your beau.

ABS

ABS_SatinPants_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Satin Wide-Leg Pants, ABS ($330). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

There’s no need to decide between being comfortable or chic when wearing these ABS pants, made complete with a banded waist and side pockets.

Ali & Jay

AliJay_TwoPieceGown_DateNightOutfits.jpg

Embroidered Two-Piece Gown, Ali & Jay (158). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

Make an entrance to any Valentine's Day soirée with this Ali & Jay two-piece dress, featuring an embroidered crop top and ethereal side-slit maxi skirt.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: style fashion vegas style vegas fashion what to wear valentine's day date-night _feature
Categories: Style & Beauty

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions
Read More

January 18, 2017

11 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About U.S. Presidential Inaugurations
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE