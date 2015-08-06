By Rakhee Bhatt | February 2, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Take Valentine’s Day dressing to the next level with these selections that reject the standard fashion play of red and pink.

Jonathan Simkhai

Cutout Ruffled Crepe Halterneck Midi Dress, Jonathan Simkhai ($795). net-a-porter.com

Cascading ruffles ensure this black-and-white confection from Jonathan Simkhai oozes eternal romance.

BCBGMAXAZRIA

Karine Lace Peplum Top, BCBGMAXAZRIA ($138). Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-735-2947

Nude lining gets a stylish floral lace overlay in this blue peplum shirt by BCBGMAXAZRIA.

DVF

Kyara Long-Sleeve Lace Jumpsuit, Diane von Furstenberg ($598). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636

This DVF jumpsuit makes it easy to take any February 14 celebration up a sexy notch thanks to its plunging keyhole v-neckline, scalloped cuffs, and fitted bodice.

Burberry

Crew Neck Merino Wool Sweater, Burberry ($450). Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-0650

Pair this sweet gold-heart sweater with jeans for a casual evening with your beau.

ABS

Satin Wide-Leg Pants, ABS ($330). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

There’s no need to decide between being comfortable or chic when wearing these ABS pants, made complete with a banded waist and side pockets.

Ali & Jay

Embroidered Two-Piece Gown, Ali & Jay (158). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

Make an entrance to any Valentine's Day soirée with this Ali & Jay two-piece dress, featuring an embroidered crop top and ethereal side-slit maxi skirt.