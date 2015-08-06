January 26, 2017
By Rakhee Bhatt | February 2, 2017 |
Style & Beauty
Take Valentine’s Day dressing to the next level with these selections that reject the standard fashion play of red and pink.
Cutout Ruffled Crepe Halterneck Midi Dress, Jonathan Simkhai ($795). net-a-porter.com
Cascading ruffles ensure this black-and-white confection from Jonathan Simkhai oozes eternal romance.
Karine Lace Peplum Top, BCBGMAXAZRIA ($138). Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-735-2947
Nude lining gets a stylish floral lace overlay in this blue peplum shirt by BCBGMAXAZRIA.
Kyara Long-Sleeve Lace Jumpsuit, Diane von Furstenberg ($598). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636
This DVF jumpsuit makes it easy to take any February 14 celebration up a sexy notch thanks to its plunging keyhole v-neckline, scalloped cuffs, and fitted bodice.
Crew Neck Merino Wool Sweater, Burberry ($450). Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-0650
Pair this sweet gold-heart sweater with jeans for a casual evening with your beau.
Satin Wide-Leg Pants, ABS ($330). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300
There’s no need to decide between being comfortable or chic when wearing these ABS pants, made complete with a banded waist and side pockets.
Embroidered Two-Piece Gown, Ali & Jay (158). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525
Make an entrance to any Valentine's Day soirée with this Ali & Jay two-piece dress, featuring an embroidered crop top and ethereal side-slit maxi skirt.
