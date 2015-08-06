Larry Ruvo, Romero Britto, Camille Ruvo, Shannon McBeath, and Bill McBeath
Assorted sushi and sashimi
Bill McBeath, Commissioner Sisolak, Rainer Becker, and Sven Koch
Japanese OldFashioned and the Raspberry & Passion Fruit Martini
Noriyoshi Muramatsu, Rainer Becker, and Ryusei Arita (Arita-san)
Rainer Becker, Bill McBeath, and Sven Koch
Assorted sushi and sashimi
Rainer Becker, Romero Britto, Sven Koch, and Colin Watson
Tevfik Akdag, Rainer Becker, Dee and Tommy Hilfiger
On January 25, 2017, an exclusive pre-opening party was held at Zuma Las Vegas, the internationally acclaimed contemporary Japanese restaurant. Guests were welcomed with creative cocktails such as Fish in the Bag, Japanese Old Fashioned, and the Raspberry & Passion Fruit Martini, while enjoying a first bite of dishes such as Chicken Skewers with baby leek and Rock Shrimp Tempura with lime and chili tofu and a selection of sushi and sashimi. DJ Adrien Callier of Dubai commanded the room, while guests mingled alongside notable fashion and art icons like Tommy Hilfiger and Romero Britto.