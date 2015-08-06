| January 25, 2017 | Parties

On January 25, 2017, an exclusive pre-opening party was held at Zuma Las Vegas, the internationally acclaimed contemporary Japanese restaurant. Guests were welcomed with creative cocktails such as Fish in the Bag, Japanese Old Fashioned, and the Raspberry & Passion Fruit Martini, while enjoying a first bite of dishes such as Chicken Skewers with baby leek and Rock Shrimp Tempura with lime and chili tofu and a selection of sushi and sashimi. DJ Adrien Callier of Dubai commanded the room, while guests mingled alongside notable fashion and art icons like Tommy Hilfiger and Romero Britto.