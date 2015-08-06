    

Parties

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
January 25, 2017

Zuma Las Vegas Grand Opening
January 23, 2017

James Beard House Preview Dinner

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
InstaVegas Winter Cover Party

| January 26, 2017 | Parties

Winter issue cover girl Holly Madison hosted Vegas magazine’s cover party at The Dorsey, the new lounge at Venetian, on January 26, 2017. She and husband Pasquale Rotella, CEO of Insomniac Events, took a table in The Dorsey’s cozy library and chatted with guests, enjoying Absoult Elyx's Green Street cocktail (made with vodka, lime, cucumber, green apple, mint, and fizz), served from a copper flamingo. She took pictures with attendees for the Instagram-themed event, held the day after she’d taken over Vegas magazine’s own Instagram account.

Tags: events galleries parties photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by Justin Harrison

