Holly Madison, Jeff Timmons, Jaennelle Vergonio, and Chef John Um
James and Lyndi Rose, Danielle El Kadi, and Susan Bunce
Kristen Schaefer and Marie Villa
Tanya Popovich
Tom Wszalek, Yulunda Gladney, and Arlene Wszalek
Nichie Abella and Gerlyn Yambao
Ava Leanne and Tiffany Bosman
Dr Michaela Tozzi and Aja Graffa
Brian Moore, Chef Vic Vegas, Lisa Song Sutton, Alex Baum, Sophia Song, Justin Giron, Deven Chase, and Bo Beauty
Winter issue cover girl Holly Madison hosted Vegas magazine’s cover party at The Dorsey, the new lounge at Venetian, on January 26, 2017. She and husband Pasquale Rotella, CEO of Insomniac Events, took a table in The Dorsey’s cozy library and chatted with guests, enjoying Absoult Elyx's Green Street cocktail (made with vodka, lime, cucumber, green apple, mint, and fizz), served from a copper flamingo. She took pictures with attendees for the Instagram-themed event, held the day after she’d taken over Vegas magazine’s own Instagram account.