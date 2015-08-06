By Lydia Geisel | January 27, 2017 | Food & Drink

The Super Bowl is just as much about the grub as it is the game. No matter who you’re rooting for this year, consider snacking at these restos that understand the importance of a good game time meal.

If this year’s season didn’t play out who you hoped, opt for a pizza pick-me-up from this Evel Knievel-inspired pizzeria. Not only is Evel Pie debuting two new menu items on game day (meatballs and chicken wings), but for just $51 hungry fans can order either 51 meatballs or wings to satisfy their guests. Only 60 orders are available so be sure to order before 3:30pm on the day of. 508 Fremont St., 702-840-6460

Swap your Bud Light for tequila on Super Bowl day at this resort-based eatery that’s offering all-you-can-eat bites like street tacos, nachos, and chipotle pulled pork sandwiches for just $30. Feisty guests in search of fiery Mexican cuisine might want to consider taking advantage of the full bar and addicting fare. Red Rock Casino, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-797-7609

Whether you consider yourself a sports person or not, treat yourself to STK’s prix-fixe Super Bowl menu, which includes bottomless premium drinks (like a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar) and endless appetizers. Standout dishes of the day to snack on while you catch the action on the big screen include the STK club sandwich and the crafty burger sliders. Festivities begin at 2pm. Tickets start at $195 per person. 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7990

With all you can eat menu offerings like hummus and truffle popcorn, Chef Brian Massie makes getting into the spirit easy. Starting at 2:30pm, guests can enjoy tailgate-inspired dishes for $40—plus, a halftime bud light giveaway and pig roast. 11011 Charleston Blvd., 702-797-7344

For a luxe viewing experience, reserve a seat at CliQue at the Cosmopolitan. With a chic lounge-style setting and more TV's than you could dream of, the stylish bar is the perfect Super Bowl escape. Sip on the Green Machine, which blends 50 Bleu Vodka or Sapphire East Gin, cucumber, celery, spinach, and lemon into the perfect game-day concoction. For a reserved seat, a $200 food and beverage minimum is required. 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702- 489-2129