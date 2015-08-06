    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
Read More

January 25, 2017

Zuma Las Vegas Grand Opening
Read More

January 23, 2017

James Beard House Preview Dinner

People

See More
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
Read More

January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole
Read More

January 12, 2017

How to Eat Like a Celebrity in Vegas in 2017

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
Read More

January 30, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl

By Lydia Geisel | January 27, 2017 | Food & Drink

Share

The Super Bowl is just as much about the grub as it is the game. No matter who you’re rooting for this year, consider snacking at these restos that understand the importance of a good game time meal.

Evel Pie

EvelPie_SuperBowlFoodDrinks.jpg

If this year’s season didn’t play out who you hoped, opt for a pizza pick-me-up from this Evel Knievel-inspired pizzeria. Not only is Evel Pie debuting two new menu items on game day (meatballs and chicken wings), but for just $51 hungry fans can order either 51 meatballs or wings to satisfy their guests. Only 60 orders are available so be sure to order before 3:30pm on the day of. 508 Fremont St., 702-840-6460

Libre Mexican Cantina

Swap your Bud Light for tequila on Super Bowl day at this resort-based eatery that’s offering all-you-can-eat bites like street tacos, nachos, and chipotle pulled pork sandwiches for just $30. Feisty guests in search of fiery Mexican cuisine might want to consider taking advantage of the full bar and addicting fare. Red Rock Casino, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-797-7609

STK at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

STK_SuperBowlFoodDrinks.jpg

Whether you consider yourself a sports person or not, treat yourself to STK’s prix-fixe Super Bowl menu, which includes bottomless premium drinks (like a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar) and endless appetizers. Standout dishes of the day to snack on while you catch the action on the big screen include the STK club sandwich and the crafty burger sliders. Festivities begin at 2pm. Tickets start at $195 per person. 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7990

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

With all you can eat menu offerings like hummus and truffle popcorn, Chef Brian Massie makes getting into the spirit easy. Starting at 2:30pm, guests can enjoy tailgate-inspired dishes for $40—plus, a halftime bud light giveaway and pig roast. 11011 Charleston Blvd., 702-797-7344

CliQue Bar and Lounge

GreenMachine_Drink_Clique_Vegas.jpg

For a luxe viewing experience, reserve a seat at CliQue at the Cosmopolitan. With a chic lounge-style setting and more TV's than you could dream of, the stylish bar is the perfect Super Bowl escape. Sip on the Green Machine, which blends 50 Bleu Vodka or Sapphire East Gin, cucumber, celery, spinach, and lemon into the perfect game-day concoction. For a reserved seat, a $200 food and beverage minimum is required. 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702- 489-2129

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: sports food drinks super bowl football what to eat _feature
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF SHANE O’NEAL (EVEL PIE); COSMOPOLITAN (STK); CLIQUE.

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions
Read More

January 18, 2017

11 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About U.S. Presidential Inaugurations
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE