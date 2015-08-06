    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
Read More

January 25, 2017

Zuma Las Vegas Grand Opening
Read More

January 23, 2017

James Beard House Preview Dinner

People

See More
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
Read More

January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole
Read More

January 12, 2017

How to Eat Like a Celebrity in Vegas in 2017

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
Read More

January 30, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin

By Laura Garrison | January 31, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Share

Winter weather can create dry, peeling skin, which is especially frustrating when trying to apply your usual face makeup. We've found the best tinted moisturizers that will provide perfect coverage, as well as a fresh, dewy look.

Laura Mercier.

Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20, Laura Mercier ($44). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-737-0550

This Laura Mercier moisturizer is meant to give a makeup-free look for all skin types, even sensitive ones. Vitamins C and E team with SPF 20 sunscreen to protect from the sun and other damaging factors. But the best part? It’s available in 15 different shades.

Smashbox.

Ready BB Cream SPF 35, Smashbox ($39). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-737-0550

Ensure you’re selfie-ready with Smashbox’s five-in-one BB cream formula. This product controls oil with emollients and uses pearl pigments to hydrate and diminish imperfections after just four weeks of use. Plus, it has SPF 35.

Urban Decay Naked Skin.

Naked Skin One and Done Hybrid Complexion Perfector, Urban Decay ($34). Macy's, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-5111

Take a shortcut to your normal beauty regime with Urban Decay’s one and done complexion perfector. Vitamins and moisturizers work to replenish winter skin and give you the complete, even coverage of a regular foundation.

NARS.

Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, NARS ($45). Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-749-1525

Give your skin subtle, oil-free coverage, plus reduction in hyperpigmentation and dark spots with continued use. French Polynesian Kopara and mineral-rich seawater are just a few of the ingredients in this formula that will work to bring back your glowing summer complexion.

Lancome tinted moisturizer.

Bienfait Teinté BB cream, Lancôme ($49). lancome-usa.com

Get around-the-clock moisture with Lancôme’s SPF 30 BB cream, which is chock full of vitamins and antioxidants. Product users can expect a natural, even coverage with SPF 30 to boot.

Honest beauty, tinted moisturizer.

Everything Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, Honest Beauty ($28). honestbeauty.com

This tinted moisturizer has the natural ingredients your skin craves—chamomile, calendula, grapeseed oil, aloe vera, and orange flower water—plus the coverage of a foundation but the feel of a lighter BB cream.

Bobbi Brown tinted moisturizer.

Extra SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizing Balm, Bobbi Brown ($58). bobbibrown.com

The queen of minimalist makeup brings us a lightweight tinted moisturizer that increases natural collagen production and strengthens moisture barriers with argireline peptide and clary sage ferment.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: beauty skincare makeup skin moisturizer tinted moisturizer winter
Categories: Style & Beauty

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions
Read More

January 18, 2017

11 Interesting Facts You May Not Know About U.S. Presidential Inaugurations
Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE