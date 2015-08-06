By Laura Garrison | January 31, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Winter weather can create dry, peeling skin, which is especially frustrating when trying to apply your usual face makeup. We've found the best tinted moisturizers that will provide perfect coverage, as well as a fresh, dewy look.

Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20, Laura Mercier ($44). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-737-0550

This Laura Mercier moisturizer is meant to give a makeup-free look for all skin types, even sensitive ones. Vitamins C and E team with SPF 20 sunscreen to protect from the sun and other damaging factors. But the best part? It’s available in 15 different shades.

Ready BB Cream SPF 35, Smashbox ($39). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-737-0550

Ensure you’re selfie-ready with Smashbox’s five-in-one BB cream formula. This product controls oil with emollients and uses pearl pigments to hydrate and diminish imperfections after just four weeks of use. Plus, it has SPF 35.

Naked Skin One and Done Hybrid Complexion Perfector, Urban Decay ($34). Macy's, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-5111

Take a shortcut to your normal beauty regime with Urban Decay’s one and done complexion perfector. Vitamins and moisturizers work to replenish winter skin and give you the complete, even coverage of a regular foundation.

Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30, NARS ($45). Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-749-1525

Give your skin subtle, oil-free coverage, plus reduction in hyperpigmentation and dark spots with continued use. French Polynesian Kopara and mineral-rich seawater are just a few of the ingredients in this formula that will work to bring back your glowing summer complexion.

Bienfait Teinté BB cream, Lancôme ($49). lancome-usa.com

Get around-the-clock moisture with Lancôme’s SPF 30 BB cream, which is chock full of vitamins and antioxidants. Product users can expect a natural, even coverage with SPF 30 to boot.

Everything Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, Honest Beauty ($28). honestbeauty.com

This tinted moisturizer has the natural ingredients your skin craves—chamomile, calendula, grapeseed oil, aloe vera, and orange flower water—plus the coverage of a foundation but the feel of a lighter BB cream.

Extra SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizing Balm, Bobbi Brown ($58). bobbibrown.com

The queen of minimalist makeup brings us a lightweight tinted moisturizer that increases natural collagen production and strengthens moisture barriers with argireline peptide and clary sage ferment.