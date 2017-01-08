By Ana Prodanovich, anaprodanovich.com | January 30, 2017 | Style & Beauty

A new year is all about reinventing your look. Ana Prodanovich searched Instagram to grab some inspo from our favorite stars on 2017’s hautest hairdos.

Braid it Back: @mariamenounos

#christiandior spring/summer2017 A photo posted by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Take braids from sweet to sexy when you cornrow the bottom half of your hair like Maria Menounos. You may need a stylist to help you out on this one, so book your braid bar appointment now!

Golden Globes A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:29am PST

Emily Ratajkowski did it. So did Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kendall Jenner. Hair cut just above the shoulders and waved to perfection is the ‘do to do in 2017.

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:19am PST

The topknot trend isn’t going anywhere. This year, make like Hailey Baldwin and throw your hair into a high bun and make it look equal parts polished and unkempt.

i spy you @sarasampaio (tag someone who makes you smile) A photo posted by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:41am PST

This hair accessory is all you need to make your messy hair day look intentional. Copy Josephine Skriver and sport one while on some well-earned vacation time in the sun.

A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Sofia Richie may be a teenager, but we should all take style notes! Pin your hair back behind the ears, part it in the middle, and slick it down with some styling cream to achieve a polished and modern look.

A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:49am PST

Tousled hair with a deep side-part was all over the runways for Spring/Summer ‘17. Leave it up to Victoria’s Secret Angel Jourdan Dunn to show us exactly how to pull it off in real life.

