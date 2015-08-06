    

Amazing Fitness Spots in Vegas to Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

By Lydia Geisel | January 25, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Whether you’ve decided to stick to your New Year’s resolution or simply prep for your spring break bod, these fitness studios offer a range of kick-butt classes to get you back into shape this year.

DavidBartonGym

DavidBartonGym_VegasWorkouts.jpg

Start the year strong with a well-worth-it sweat at this national health club that puts a twist on the classic gym experience. With a wide variety of classes, from Fight Club (aerobic boxing drills) to Six-Pack Attack (sole core training), and innovative interior design, we promise you won’t feel haunted by past workout experiences. 410 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-331-7773

TruFusion

TruFusion_VegasWorkouts.jpg

Putting anything and everything natural first, TruFusion offers a sacred (and spotless) space to focus on your goals. Brag-worthy amenities include a chemical-free studio, seasonal health bar complete with Kombucha and other bites, and complimentary lockers. If you’re looking to totally switch up your go-to regime, opt for their kettlebell classes which aim to strengthen, shred fat, and teach the basics of lifting. 1870 Festival Plaza Dr., 702-906-2777

Orangetheory

OrangeTheory_VegasWorkouts.jpg

Reacquaint yourself with sweat at this multi-location studio, which prioritizes high-intensity workouts designed to keep your heart rate and energy up. Whether you’re on the treadmill, rowing machine, or lifting weights, you’ll be sure to feel the burn for the days to follow after just one hour-long group session. 9326 W. Sahara Ave., 702-577-2884

The Ride

TheRide_VegasWorkouts.jpg

Created by a trio who came together with a passion for unparalleled indoor cycling, this spacious studio specializes in high-energy rides that incorporate free weights and inspiring choreography. For a workout that is more of a treat than a chore, try The Ride next time you need your cardio-fix. 4245 S. Grand Canyon Dr., 702-202-1229

XCYCLE

XCYCLE_VegasWorkouts.jpg

If you’re someone who needs an extra push to motivate you to exercise, XCYCLE’s Ride for a Reason classes might be exactly what you need. Give back and burn calories in this monthly class that entirely benefits a designated charity. When you purchase an unlimited class package you can enter the name of your favorite local non-profit in a draw to be selected as the month’s charity of choice. 750 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-489-6099

Body Heat Hot Pilates & Yoga

BodyHeatHotPilatesYoga_VegasWorkouts.jpg

Whether you’re yoga obsessed or have never down dogged in your life, all levels are welcome at this hot pilates and yoga studio. For those with bikini season on the brain, try their Yoga Sculpt Class: a 60-minute session focusing on every major muscle group, employing dumbbells and vinyasa flow in a room heated to 100 degrees. 9026 W. Sahara Ave., 702-331-5777

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: new years health fitness workouts new years resolution _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF XCYCLE; THE RIDE. PHOTOGRAPHY VIA FACEBOOK.COM/DAVIDBARTONGYM

