By Tricia Carr | January 26, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Use these 10 beauty products to look wide awake and ready for anything no matter how exhausted you still are.

Black Tea Firming Corset Cream, Fresh ($95 for 1.6 oz). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-737-0550

Everyone wishes for the taut skin they had in their early 20s. Fresh’s new firming cream will bring your face and neck back in time to their younger days with natural ingredients like black tea ferment, black tea extract, and goji fruit extract.

Fake Awake, Tarte ($20). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-737-0550

Put down the black eyeliner. Your new best friend is Tarte’s nude gel eye highlighter that, when applied to the lower inner rim and inner corner of eyes, makes you look like you got eight hours of sleep last night.

Capture Totale Dreamskin 1-Minute Mask, Dior ($75). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636

Got a minute? That’s all you need for Dior’s efficient one-minute gel mask to exfoliate, smooth, tighten, and illuminate your skin.

Detox Body Treatment, Filorga ($39 for 5.1 oz). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

This light-as-air foam by French skincare brand Filorga moisturizes and smoothes the skin just like your favorite body butter—but the benefits don’t end there. It also detoxes with a blend of botanical extracts, without leaving that sticky residue.

Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, Estée Lauder ($11). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

Estée Lauder’s potent mask promises to minimize those reappearing bags under your eyes when used weekly, by hydrating skin to the max.

Dew You, Milk Makeup ($25). birchbox.com

Make a little room in your handbag for Milk’s to-go makeup kit. Brighten your face in a flash with the roll-on Sunshine Oil and mini highlighter stick, and finish with a coat of the brand’s lauded Ubame Mascara from a travel-sized tube.

Get Lit Radiance Primer, Nars ($36 for 1 oz). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

Nars’ oil-free primer does three important jobs at once: revitalizes skin with its Radiance Boosting Complex, protects with SPF 35, and boosts the look of makeup.

Red Algae Clarifying Masque, Circ-Cell ($70 for 1.5 oz). circcell.com

Those with oily skin know that the residual stress of the holidays can leave them prone to breakouts. Circ-Cell’s purifying mask was created to keep problematic and combination skin at bay with soothing algae, botanical oils, and clay.

GinZing energy-boosting treatment lotion mist, Origins ($21.50 for 5 oz). origins.com

There’s no excuse for forgetting your facial moisturizer when you can just spray and go. Origins’ lightweight, moisturizing mist uses ingredients like coffee beans, Panax Ginseng, and pomegranate to give your skin—and you—a jolt.

Beauty Steam: Marigold Glow, SkinOwl ($48 for 2 oz). skinowl.com

Have you ever felt so tired that it's hard to relax? Your skin feels the same way. Prep your face for pampering with SkinOwl's steam treatment that opens your pores and purifies skin with beautiful flora ingredients—just add boiling water.