January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
Read More

January 25, 2017

Zuma Las Vegas Grand Opening
Read More

January 23, 2017

James Beard House Preview Dinner

Read More

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Read More

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
Read More

January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole
Read More

January 12, 2017

How to Eat Like a Celebrity in Vegas in 2017

Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree

Read More

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
Read More

January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
Read More

January 30, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
10 Beauty Products to Looked Relaxed & Rejuvenated All Year Long

By Tricia Carr | January 26, 2017 | Style & Beauty

Use these 10 beauty products to look wide awake and ready for anything no matter how exhausted you still are.

Fresh-Black-Tea-Firming-Corset

Black Tea Firming Corset Cream, Fresh ($95 for 1.6 oz). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-737-0550

Everyone wishes for the taut skin they had in their early 20s. Fresh’s new firming cream will bring your face and neck back in time to their younger days with natural ingredients like black tea ferment, black tea extract, and goji fruit extract.

Tarte-Fake-Awake-Eyeliner

Fake Awake, Tarte ($20). Sephora, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-737-0550

Put down the black eyeliner. Your new best friend is Tarte’s nude gel eye highlighter that, when applied to the lower inner rim and inner corner of eyes, makes you look like you got eight hours of sleep last night.

Dior-Dream-Skin-Mask

Capture Totale Dreamskin 1-Minute Mask, Dior ($75). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636

Got a minute? That’s all you need for Dior’s efficient one-minute gel mask to exfoliate, smooth, tighten, and illuminate your skin.

Filorga-Detox-Body-Treatment

Detox Body Treatment, Filorga ($39 for 5.1 oz). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

This light-as-air foam by French skincare brand Filorga moisturizes and smoothes the skin just like your favorite body butter—but the benefits don’t end there. It also detoxes with a blend of botanical extracts, without leaving that sticky residue.

Estee-Lauder-Advanced-Night-Repair-Eye-Mask

Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, Estée Lauder ($11). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

Estée Lauder’s potent mask promises to minimize those reappearing bags under your eyes when used weekly, by hydrating skin to the max.

Milk-Makeup-Dew-You-Kit

Dew You, Milk Makeup ($25). birchbox.com

Make a little room in your handbag for Milk’s to-go makeup kit. Brighten your face in a flash with the roll-on Sunshine Oil and mini highlighter stick, and finish with a coat of the brand’s lauded Ubame Mascara from a travel-sized tube.

Nars-Radiance-Primer

Get Lit Radiance Primer, Nars ($36 for 1 oz). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

Nars’ oil-free primer does three important jobs at once: revitalizes skin with its Radiance Boosting Complex, protects with SPF 35, and boosts the look of makeup.

Circ-Cell-Red-Algae-Masque

Red Algae Clarifying Masque, Circ-Cell ($70 for 1.5 oz). circcell.com

Those with oily skin know that the residual stress of the holidays can leave them prone to breakouts. Circ-Cell’s purifying mask was created to keep problematic and combination skin at bay with soothing algae, botanical oils, and clay.

Origins-GinZing

GinZing energy-boosting treatment lotion mist, Origins ($21.50 for 5 oz). origins.com

There’s no excuse for forgetting your facial moisturizer when you can just spray and go. Origins’ lightweight, moisturizing mist uses ingredients like coffee beans, Panax Ginseng, and pomegranate to give your skin—and you—a jolt.

Skin-Owl-Beauty-Steam

Beauty Steam: Marigold Glow, SkinOwl ($48 for 2 oz). skinowl.com

Have you ever felt so tired that it's hard to relax? Your skin feels the same way. Prep your face for pampering with SkinOwl's steam treatment that opens your pores and purifies skin with beautiful flora ingredients—just add boiling water.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: beauty skincare beauty products makeup products
Categories: Style & Beauty

