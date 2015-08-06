    

Parties

People

Food & Drink

Home & Real Estate

Style & Beauty

7 Stylish Cases for Your iPhone 7

By Laura Garrison | January 23, 2017 | Lifestyle

Celebrate the New Year with a new look for your most prized possession: your phone. Check out these fun, chic cases to dress up your iPhone 7.

Moshi-Kickstand-Iphone-7-Case

Kickstand iPhone 7 Case, Moshi ($50). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

A sleek look meets practicality with the Moshi iPhone case—the kickstand built into the back makes everything from surfing the web to watching Netflix convenient.

Marc-Jacobs-Do-not-disturb-phone-case

Do Not Disturb iPhone 7 Case, Marc Jacobs ($45). bloomingdales.com

Don’t bother trying to explain to your friends that you’re too absorbed with your new toy to pay attention. Cut right to the chase with this cheeky Marc Jacobs phone case to get the message across.

Gresso-Victorian-Garden-iphone-Case

Victorian Garden iPhone Case in Pink Roses, Gresso ($30). Neiman Marcus, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3636

Class up your new phone with this elegant black option printed with pink roses.

Zero-Gravity-Stoned-iPhone-7-Case

Stoned iPhone 7 Case, Zero Gravity ($26-28). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

For a look that’s as simple as it is cool, put your phone in the Zero Gravity Stoned case for a more masculine vibe.

Casetify-Boho-Deer-iPhone-Cover-Case

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Case, Casetify ($36). Anthropologie, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-380-4236

Give your phone a touch of whimsy with this transparent case, decorated with a flower-adorned deer.

Sonix-Catcus-Printed-IpHone-Case

Saguaro iPhone 7 Plus Case, Sonix ($35). shopbop.com

Opt for a cactus printed case for an eye-catching, chic protective layer for your phone.

Hex-Black-Gold-iphone-Wallet-Case

Black/Gold Leather Icon Wallet for iPhone 7, HEX ($50). hexbrand.com

Doubling as a wallet, this black and gold case is ideal for those who like to have everything in one place.

Tags: accessories technology iphone cell phones
Categories: Lifestyle

