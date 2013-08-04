    

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams

By Rakhee Bhatt | January 19, 2017 | People

Share

From adorable birthday and anniversary wishes to reading to kids at the annual Easter Egg Roll, here are seven heartwarming photos that the Obamas have posted on Instagram about each other.

"You and I" #21Years

A photo posted by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

President Obama celebrated 21 years of marriage to the First Lady with this classic black-and-white throwback photo of the twosome on their wedding day in 1992.

He is a perfect 10 in our book. #TeamUSA

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

The FLOTUS poses alongside the 2016 USA gymnastics team as they give a tongue-in-cheek salute to the President.

Inside all of us is a wild thing. #EasterEggRoll

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

The Obamas get into the storytelling spirit as they read Where the Wild Things Are to children attending the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.

Happy Anniversary.

A photo posted by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

With a sweet side hug, the President wishes the First Lady a happy 24th anniversary.

Who's ready for #CollegeSigningDay?! Share a photo in your college gear to celebrate students pushing themselves to #ReachHigher.

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Donning shirts from their alma maters, the Obamas celebrate students that are going off to college.

Hey Barack, I'll always be your valentine! #HappyValentinesDay –mo

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

As evidenced by this Valentine's Day photo trio, the couple that laughs together truly does stay together.

Happy birthday, Barack! Your hair's a little grayer, but I love you more than ever. –mo

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

First Lady Michelle wishes the President a happy birthday with this vintage photo of the pair.

Tags: couples love marriages barack obama michelle obama
Categories: People

Photography by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/BARACKOBAMA; INSTAGRAM.COM/MICHELLEOBAMA

