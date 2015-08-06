    

Ultimo: Weekend of Excellence at Venetian

| December 9, 2016 | Parties Events photos

The fourth annual Ultimo: Weekend of Excellence, an extravagant, no-holds-barred celebration of the good life took place on December 9-11, 2016. Masterminded by Venetian SVP of Food & Beverage Sebastien Silvestri, the theme of this year’s Ultimo was “Le Grand Voyage.” Guests, the proceeds of whose weekend packages benefited Ment’or, which assists emerging chefs, and Keep Memory Alive, enjoyed a caviar and Belvedere reception in the exclusive Paiza Club, Rolls-Royce drives or hot air balloon rides in Red Rock Conservation, and a Dom Perignon picnic catered by Chef Thomas Keller. Highlights included the six-course Grand Banquet along a massive table that spanned the length of Venetian’s Grand Colonnade, served by chef luminaries Thomas Keller, Ming Tsai, Curtis Stone, Paul Bartolotta, Vikram Vij, Emma Bengtsson, Jerome Bocuse, Pierre Thiam, and Shaun Hergatt. The over-the-top weekend ended with a Lalique after party in Palazzo’s Presidential Suite, with rare Patron tequila nightcaps, and a Hacienda Patron farewell brunch on Sunday morning.

Photography by the Venetian

