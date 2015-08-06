Frank and Leslea McCabe, Sarah and George Markantonis, and Demos Markantonis
Robin Leach and Tina Lines
Lisa Marchese and Stephen Singer
Cleveland McKinney, Liz Crisafi, Nina Biornstadt, and Dave Canty
Chef Vikram Vij
Geroges Daou
Mark Rooney, Bryan Fleming, David Zachmeyer, Melissa Hess, Ketan Bhatia, Lee Applbaum, and Pedro Moto
Todd and Heather Balsley
Chef Mourad Lahlou, Chef Thomas Keller, David Arnold, Lee Applbaum, Sebastien Silvestri, Chef Vikram Vij, Chef Emma Bengtsson, and Paul Bartolotta
Bruno Vigneron, Chef Curtis Stone, Chef Ming Tsai, and Gareth Evans
Chef Olivier Dubreuil and Andy Harris
Sarah and George Markantonis
Lisa Marchese, Jackie Olensky, Alyssa Anderson, and Karen Skutch
The fourth annual Ultimo: Weekend of Excellence, an extravagant, no-holds-barred celebration of the good life took place on December 9-11, 2016. Masterminded by Venetian SVP of Food & Beverage Sebastien Silvestri, the theme of this year’s Ultimo was “Le Grand Voyage.” Guests, the proceeds of whose weekend packages benefited Ment’or, which assists emerging chefs, and Keep Memory Alive, enjoyed a caviar and Belvedere reception in the exclusive Paiza Club, Rolls-Royce drives or hot air balloon rides in Red Rock Conservation, and a Dom Perignon picnic catered by Chef Thomas Keller. Highlights included the six-course Grand Banquet along a massive table that spanned the length of Venetian’s Grand Colonnade, served by chef luminaries Thomas Keller, Ming Tsai, Curtis Stone, Paul Bartolotta, Vikram Vij, Emma Bengtsson, Jerome Bocuse, Pierre Thiam, and Shaun Hergatt. The over-the-top weekend ended with a Lalique after party in Palazzo’s Presidential Suite, with rare Patron tequila nightcaps, and a Hacienda Patron farewell brunch on Sunday morning.