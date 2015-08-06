December 13, 2016
December 9, 2016
December 6, 2016
January 13, 2017
January 10, 2017
January 3, 2017
January 12, 2017
December 29, 2016
December 20, 2016
December 12, 2016
January 16, 2017
By Rakhee Bhatt | January 17, 2017 |
Lifestyle
Enjoy wintertime indoors with these accents perfect for adding a snug touch to your abode.
Guideline Pillow, Anthropologie ($78). Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-380-4236
A contrasting teal back makes this Anthropologie pillow a fun and functional addition to weekends spent at home.
‘Tanzania Isna’ Throw Blissliving Home ($420). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525
Delve into the latest fiction book or autobiography while cozying up in this Blissliving Home mohair-blend striped throw.
18x24 Peruvian Mountain Art Print, Adam Harteau ($129). Urban Outfitters, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-0058
Bring the snow-capped mountains to your favorite room with the help of this Adam Harteau art piece that’s been made on archival paper crafted from cotton pressed in Italian mills.
'Poker: The Ultimate Book,' Assouline ($50). Tommy Bahama, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3988
Snuggle up with this with this book by Assouline, which comes in a clever card-style case, and garner the tips and tricks necessary to take your poker skills to the next level.
Caribe Tea Pot, Christian Lacroix by Vista Alegre ($374). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300
Whether you’re partial to green, Earl Grey, or chai, make tea time a luxe experience with this porcelain pot from Christian Lacroix by Vista Alegre.
Tufted Shag Rug, Cassadaga ($1,499) Urban Outfitters, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-0058
Wool and cotton combine in perfect wintertime fashion in this Cassadaga rug, which features an eye-catching geometric print.
‘Bacio-Otto’ Large Candle, Fornasetti ($525). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525
Retooling the striking lips of Italian Opera singer Lina Cavalieri, this Fornasetti candle will not only add a warm scent to your home, but also serve as a luxe conversation piece.
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE