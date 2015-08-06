    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 13, 2016

15th Birthday Celebration for Green Valley Ranch
Read More

December 9, 2016

Ultimo: Weekend of Excellence at Venetian
Read More

December 6, 2016

NARS Sarah Moon Holiday Launch

People

See More
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions
Read More

January 3, 2017

2016's Cutest Pics of Celebs Enjoying Quality Time with Their Babies

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 12, 2017

How to Eat Like a Celebrity in Vegas in 2017
Read More

December 29, 2016

Legendary Daredevil Evel Knievel's Son Chats About His New Downtown Pizza Spot & His Father's Vegas Legacy
Read More

December 20, 2016

What Alcohol to Buy for Every Family Member & Friend This Season

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

December 6, 2016

Lucky Dragon Brings Chinatown to the Strip

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 16, 2017

Cartier, Bulgari, & More Debut Eye-Catching Perfume Bottles
Read More

January 16, 2017

10 Spiffy Menswear Items to Sport in 2017
Read More

January 10, 2017

Style-Setter Katie O'Neill on Why Patina Décor Is Her Go-To for Vintage Finds
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

7 Winter Items to Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy

By Rakhee Bhatt | January 17, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Enjoy wintertime indoors with these accents perfect for adding a snug touch to your abode.

Anthropologie_GuidelinePillow.jpg

Guideline Pillow, Anthropologie ($78). Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-380-4236

A contrasting teal back makes this Anthropologie pillow a fun and functional addition to weekends spent at home.

BlisslivingHome_Throw.jpg

‘Tanzania Isna’ Throw Blissliving Home ($420). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

Delve into the latest fiction book or autobiography while cozying up in this Blissliving Home mohair-blend striped throw.

UrbanOutfitters_ArtPrint.jpg

18x24 Peruvian Mountain Art Print, Adam Harteau ($129). Urban Outfitters, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-0058

Bring the snow-capped mountains to your favorite room with the help of this Adam Harteau art piece that’s been made on archival paper crafted from cotton pressed in Italian mills.

Assouline_PokerBook.jpg

'Poker: The Ultimate Book,' Assouline ($50). Tommy Bahama, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-731-3988

Snuggle up with this with this book by Assouline, which comes in a clever card-style case, and garner the tips and tricks necessary to take your poker skills to the next level.

ChristianLacroix_TeaPot.jpg

Caribe Tea Pot, Christian Lacroix by Vista Alegre ($374). Saks Fifth Avenue, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-8300

Whether you’re partial to green, Earl Grey, or chai, make tea time a luxe experience with this porcelain pot from Christian Lacroix by Vista Alegre.

UrbanOutfitters_Rug.jpg

Tufted Shag Rug, Cassadaga ($1,499) Urban Outfitters, Miracle Mile Shops, 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-733-0058

Wool and cotton combine in perfect wintertime fashion in this Cassadaga rug, which features an eye-catching geometric print.

Fornasetti_BacioCandle.jpg

‘Bacio-Otto’ Large Candle, Fornasetti ($525). Nordstrom, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-862-2525

Retooling the striking lips of Italian Opera singer Lina Cavalieri, this Fornasetti candle will not only add a warm scent to your home, but also serve as a luxe conversation piece.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: home home decor interior decor winter _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions
Read More

January 3, 2017

2016's Cutest Pics of Celebs Enjoying Quality Time with Their Babies
Read More

January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE