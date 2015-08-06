By Lydia Geisel | January 11, 2017 | Lifestyle

Now that the holidays have come and gone, it’s time to kick your well-being into high gear. This year, put your health (and sanity) first by starting 2017 with an incredible spa treatment right here in Vegas. Refresh and destress with any of these five spa offerings that will have you feeling motivated and ready to take on the New Year in no time.

The Desert Rose Massage from ESPA at Vdara

If you’ve recently returned from a tropical vacay, ESPA’s Rose Massage is for you. Ideal for over-sunkissed skin, this refreshing exfoliation relieves the surface of your body by using a delicate mix of aromatic oils. Nourish, firm, and hydrate, with this rich massage that will leave you feeling totally replenished. The session lasts 110 minutes and begins at $310. 2600 W. Harmon Ave., 702-590-2474

Ashiatsu from Canyon Ranch Spaclub

The best way to rid yourself of tight spots and stress is with a deep barefoot massage. During your session, the therapist will use their feet to release tight tissue and sore spots in the body. Not only does Ashiatsu stimulate blood flow, but it also encourages intense relaxation. Let this be the only time you let someone walk all over you. Book an 80-minute session for $300. The Venetian, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-414-3600

Acupuncture from Red Rock Spa

With 25,000 square feet of newly designed space and special attention to fitness and nutrition, this spa is a must-try for the post-holiday season. Heal past year wounds with an acupuncture session from Red Rock, which calls on traditional Chinese practices and energy flows. A series of needles will surprisingly restore spirit, rid anxiety, and attack any muscular pain. Basic in an 80-minute session starting at $140. 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-797-7878

On the Rocks Body Treatment from ESPA at Vdara

This luxe, balancing full-body treatment uses a mix of volcanic stones, exfoliation, and body brushing to smooth skin and release muscle tension. Prepare for a well-deserved pampering and book an afternoon dedicated to total bliss with this treatment, which finishes off the experience with a scalp massage. The session lasts 110 minutes and begins at $325. 2600 W. Harmon Ave., 702-590-2474

Nourishing Bath from Sahra Spa at The Cosmopolitan

After an afternoon of soaking in this one-of-a-kind experience you’ll never look at your at-home bubble bath the same again. Sink into a tub consisting of fresh milk, honey, and other ingredients aimed to craft supple skin. Following the soak, guests will be treated to a hydrating mist that will lock in moisture. Enjoy an 80-minute session for $245. The Cosmopolitan, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-698-7171