Parties Events photos
Joyce Johnson and Jenn Tramaglino
Mahnaz Feda and Edna Bowen
Dessert Bar
Kim DelMonico and Marissa Rodney
Nick Portillo, Daniel Lee, Khaled Parwany, and Erica Slotter
Nick Timko and Spencer Lubitz
Richard Jay, Naralie Sesko, and Marc Jay
Richard and Andrea Moreno
The Spa and Salon gave mini treatments to guests
Amber Ramsay, Ricarda Laguna, and Jenn Tramaglino
Adrian Selby, D'Layne Kaye, Marissa Rodney, Kim DelMonico, and Ryan Misaresh
Carolyn Harris and Brian Moore
Belvedere cocktails were served
On December 13, 2016, Vegas celebrated the 15th birthday of Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino with an acoustic guitarist and private tours of the newly renovated suites. Guests enjoyed spa treatments from The Spa and Salon, specialty cocktails, and delicious hors d'oeuvres from Borracha, Bottiglia, and Hank’s.
Photography by Justin Harrison
