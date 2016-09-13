By Lydia Geisel | January 3, 2017 | People

From first-time mamas and papas to parenting pros, here are 10 aww-inducing photos of celebrities basking in the company of their newest bundles of joy.

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 19, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

The actress and her beau Jason Sudeikis welcomed their second child in early October. The proud mama bonded with the newest family addition with a peaceful snuggle sesh, shown here.

A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

This stunning Victoria’s Secret model got matchy-matchy with her baby boy. There’s no doubt that Anacã has already picked up his mom’s cool sense of style.

....a panda and a puppy walk into a bar.... A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 13, 2016 at 6:49am PST

The Baldwin family played dress up as the temps dropped in NYC. One baby in a cute costume is adorable but, two? Totally irresistible!

At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis. A photo posted by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT

Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis and partner Gage Edward celebrated the birth of their daughter Monroe this fall. It goes without saying that it was true love at first sight.

Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16 A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Sep 23, 2016 at 9:40pm PDT

The Voice host broke the news of the birth of his little one this September with a sweet pic of the two taking a cat-nap.

I have dreamed of this day! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 27, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

When she’s not sharing her smart and sassy opinions on Twitter, you can find Teigen in the kitchen. The cookbook author is already showing her daughter Luna the ropes.

Hunter Zion Bell. So in love with our little man @josiahbell A photo posted by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:47pm PST

The Friday Night Lights actress and her newborn caught some fresh air as they shot his very first photoshoot.

Boo A photo posted by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT

Brewster and her bambino pulled off a scary-and-sweet twosome this Halloween.

The little man and I don't wanna get out bed this morning!! A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Sep 13, 2016 at 9:43am PDT

Phelps's post-Olympic afternoons consist of hanging around in bed with his BFF, Boomer. Here’s to hoping the swimming champ passes down his super-athletic genes to his little one.

Say hello to my newest love Valentina A photo posted by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT

This Jonas Brother is quite all right living in a house full of beautiful women. The doting dad was in complete awe as he welcomed his second daughter.