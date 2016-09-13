March 10, 2017
March 9, 2017
March 4, 2017
February 27, 2017
February 16, 2017
March 23, 2017
March 17, 2017
April 3, 2017
March 28, 2017
March 22, 2017
March 31, 2017
March 30, 2017
By Lydia Geisel | January 3, 2017 |
People
From first-time mamas and papas to parenting pros, here are 10 aww-inducing photos of celebrities basking in the company of their newest bundles of joy.
A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 19, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT
A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 19, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT
The actress and her beau Jason Sudeikis welcomed their second child in early October. The proud mama bonded with the newest family addition with a peaceful snuggle sesh, shown here.
A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT
A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT
This stunning Victoria’s Secret model got matchy-matchy with her baby boy. There’s no doubt that Anacã has already picked up his mom’s cool sense of style.
....a panda and a puppy walk into a bar....
A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 13, 2016 at 6:49am PST
....a panda and a puppy walk into a bar....
A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 13, 2016 at 6:49am PST
The Baldwin family played dress up as the temps dropped in NYC. One baby in a cute costume is adorable but, two? Totally irresistible!
At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis.
A photo posted by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT
At 4:22pm today, I grew up. Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis.
A photo posted by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT
Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis and partner Gage Edward celebrated the birth of their daughter Monroe this fall. It goes without saying that it was true love at first sight.
Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16
A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Sep 23, 2016 at 9:40pm PDT
Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16
A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Sep 23, 2016 at 9:40pm PDT
The Voice host broke the news of the birth of his little one this September with a sweet pic of the two taking a cat-nap.
I have dreamed of this day!
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 27, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT
I have dreamed of this day!
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Sep 27, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT
When she’s not sharing her smart and sassy opinions on Twitter, you can find Teigen in the kitchen. The cookbook author is already showing her daughter Luna the ropes.
Hunter Zion Bell. So in love with our little man @josiahbell
A photo posted by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:47pm PST
Hunter Zion Bell. So in love with our little man @josiahbell
A photo posted by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:47pm PST
The Friday Night Lights actress and her newborn caught some fresh air as they shot his very first photoshoot.
Boo
A photo posted by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT
Boo
A photo posted by jordanabrewster (@jordanabrewster) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT
Brewster and her bambino pulled off a scary-and-sweet twosome this Halloween.
The little man and I don't wanna get out bed this morning!!
A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Sep 13, 2016 at 9:43am PDT
The little man and I don't wanna get out bed this morning!!
A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Sep 13, 2016 at 9:43am PDT
Phelps's post-Olympic afternoons consist of hanging around in bed with his BFF, Boomer. Here’s to hoping the swimming champ passes down his super-athletic genes to his little one.
Say hello to my newest love Valentina
A photo posted by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT
Say hello to my newest love Valentina
A photo posted by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:14pm PDT
This Jonas Brother is quite all right living in a house full of beautiful women. The doting dad was in complete awe as he welcomed his second daughter.
PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/OLIVIAWILDE; INSTAGRAM.COM/ANGELCANDICES; INSTAGRAM.COM/HILARIABALDWIN; INSTAGRAM.COM/JLJEFFLEWIS; INSTAGRAM.COM/ADAMLEVINE; INSTAGRAM.COM/CHRISSYTEIGEN; INSTAGRAM.COM/JURNEEBELL; INSTAGRAM.COM/JORDANABREWSTER; INSTAGRAM.COM/M_PHELPS00; INSTAGRAM.COM/KEVINJONAS
All
Calendar
Culture
Food & Drink
Home & Real Estate
Lifestyle
Magazine
Parties
People
Style & Beauty
Video
Watches & Jewelry
March 6, 2017
March 16, 2017
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE