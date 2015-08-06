| December 6, 2016 | Parties photos

On December 6, 2016, Vegas magazine joined Nars at The Forum Shops at Caesars to celebrate the launch of the Sarah Moon Holiday Collection. Designed to evoke and provoke, the collection is exclusively at NARS Boutique. Guests enjoyed complimentary makeup services, flutes of Chandon Rose, and a contouring tutorial from makeup artist, Shadia Taylor, while browsing the limited-edition collection.