December 13, 2016
December 6, 2016
November 17, 2016
December 9, 2016
December 7, 2016
November 23, 2016
December 20, 2016
December 19, 2016
December 12, 2016
December 22, 2016
December 21, 2016
By Jessica Estrada | December 13, 2016 |
Lifestyle
Heading to the snowy slopes this winter season requires some stylish ski gear. From GPS-equipped snow goggles to a ski champ-approved watch, here’s 10 accessories you need for a day out on the mountain.
Airwave 1.5 Snow Goggles, Oakley ($649). REI, 710 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-951-4488
These aren’t your typical snow goggles. They feature GPS, Bluetooth to sync to your phone, and sensors to track your speed, altitude, and even the height of big jumps.
HERO5 Black 4K Ultra HD Camera, GoPro ($400). gopro.com
Make your skiing memories last a lifetime by capturing all the action on the slopes with this handy Go Pro camera, complete with a touch screen and voice command capabilities.
Buggies Ski Gloves, Fendi ($520). Barneys New York, Grand Canal Shoppes, 3327 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-629-4200
Fendi takes the sport of skiing to another luxe level with these warm black gloves adorned with yellow buggie eyes.
Phantom LR Hydration Pack, CamelBak ($130). camelbak.com
Pack everything you need for a day in the snow into this backpack. It has special pockets for all your gear, including an insulated drink tube that prevents your water from freezing.
iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case, Mophie ($99). Apple, Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-684-8800
If you’re planning to Instagram up a storm while you’re out on the slopes, bring along a charging case to keep your phone juiced up throughout the day.
1200 1.0 Ski Sock (Men's), Lenz Heat ($300). peterglenn.com
When you’re knee deep in snow, a thick pair of socks just won’t do. Grab this heated pair instead, which will keep your feet feeling nice and toasty for 20 hours.
Rodenberg Padded Camouflage-Print Ski Jacket, Moncler Grenoble ($2,125). mrporter.com
The freezing cold temps will have nothing on you while you’re skiing down the slopes rocking this padded camouflage jacket.
Performance Merino Ski Sweater, Tory Burch ($250). Grand Canal Shoppes, 3377 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-369-0541
This cozy Tory Burch sweater literally has stylish après ski style written all over it.
Adult Nine Snow Helmet, Giro ($100). Dick's Sporting Goods, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-479-1266
Keep your head protected and well ventilated with this cool snow helmet.
RM 035, Richard Mille (price upon request). Shops at Crystals, 3720 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-588-7272
Expertly crafted and oh so chic, this luxe limited edition timepiece is bathed in black, accented with pops of red and yellow, and features a sapphire caseback.
November 29, 2016
November 28, 2016
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE