10 Best Winter Ski Accessories for Las Vegans

By Jessica Estrada | December 13, 2016 | Lifestyle

Heading to the snowy slopes this winter season requires some stylish ski gear. From GPS-equipped snow goggles to a ski champ-approved watch, here’s 10 accessories you need for a day out on the mountain.

Snow Goggles

Oakley_Goggles.jpg

Airwave 1.5 Snow Goggles, Oakley ($649). REI, 710 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-951-4488

These aren’t your typical snow goggles. They feature GPS, Bluetooth to sync to your phone, and sensors to track your speed, altitude, and even the height of big jumps.

Go Pro Camera

GoPro_Camera.jpg

HERO5 Black 4K Ultra HD Camera, GoPro ($400). gopro.com

Make your skiing memories last a lifetime by capturing all the action on the slopes with this handy Go Pro camera, complete with a touch screen and voice command capabilities.

Ski Gloves

Buggies_Gloves.jpg

Buggies Ski Gloves, Fendi ($520). Barneys New York, Grand Canal Shoppes, 3327 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-629-4200

Fendi takes the sport of skiing to another luxe level with these warm black gloves adorned with yellow buggie eyes.

Ski Backpack

Camelbak_WaterPack.jpg

Phantom LR Hydration Pack, CamelBak ($130). camelbak.com

Pack everything you need for a day in the snow into this backpack. It has special pockets for all your gear, including an insulated drink tube that prevents your water from freezing.

Backup Charger

Mophie_BatteryCase.jpg

iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case, Mophie ($99). Apple, Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-684-8800

If you’re planning to Instagram up a storm while you’re out on the slopes, bring along a charging case to keep your phone juiced up throughout the day.

Heated Socks

LenzHeat_Socks.jpg

1200 1.0 Ski Sock (Men's), Lenz Heat ($300). peterglenn.com

When you’re knee deep in snow, a thick pair of socks just won’t do. Grab this heated pair instead, which will keep your feet feeling nice and toasty for 20 hours.

Ski Jacket

Moncler_Jacket.jpg

Rodenberg Padded Camouflage-Print Ski Jacket, Moncler Grenoble ($2,125). mrporter.com

The freezing cold temps will have nothing on you while you’re skiing down the slopes rocking this padded camouflage jacket.

Ski Sweater

ToryBurch_Sweater.jpg

Performance Merino Ski Sweater, Tory Burch ($250). Grand Canal Shoppes, 3377 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-369-0541

This cozy Tory Burch sweater literally has stylish après ski style written all over it.

Snow Helmet

Giro_SkiHelmet.jpg

Adult Nine Snow Helmet, Giro ($100). Dick's Sporting Goods, Fashion Show Mall, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-479-1266

Keep your head protected and well ventilated with this cool snow helmet.

Ski Watch

Americas_Watch.jpg

RM 035, Richard Mille (price upon request). Shops at Crystals, 3720 S. Las Vegas Blvd., 702-588-7272

Expertly crafted and oh so chic, this luxe limited edition timepiece is bathed in black, accented with pops of red and yellow, and features a sapphire caseback.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: accessories sports things to do winter skiing snow snowboarding
Categories: Lifestyle

