Lindy Schumacher, Melissa Akkaway, and Kristen Winchell
Caroline Ciocca, Linda Richardson, and Wish Kid Seyana
Victoria Otter, Stacy Falcone, Kristine Creel, Cheryl Garber, Linda Richardson, Melissa Akkaway, Debbie Swissman, Barbara Stout, Kristen Winchell, Judy Stone, Corie Sawdon, Kimberly Gora, and Helene Walker
Eamon Springall, Ricci Lopez, Sam Glaser, and Damian Ruth
Kristine Creel, Sunshine Micatrotto, and Emily Spector
Christy Molasky and Barbara Marikos
Katie O'Neill-Gonya, Melissa Akkaway, and Linda Richardson
Kristen Winchell, Judy Stone, Kristine Creel, and Cheryl Garber
Liz Kaplan, Blake Fechser, and Casey Puck
Pucci Models
Susan Graves, Denise Reichartz, and Wish Kid Junaisy
Wish Kid Kaila and Jessica Wooden
The 15th Annual Fashion Show Luncheon at Spago to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada was held on November 17, 2016. Always a sell-out, this event raised nearly $2 million for the nonprofit which grants magical wishes to children suffering from life-threatening illnesses in our community. This year, the event featured fashion from Pucci.