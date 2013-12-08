    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show
Read More

March 9, 2017

Dance With Me Grand Opening
Read More

March 4, 2017

Neon Museum Boneyard Ball

People

See More
Read More

February 27, 2017

15 Instagrams of Stars Getting Ready for the Oscars
Read More

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring
Read More

March 23, 2017

Tasting Menus to Try This Spring in Vegas
Read More

March 17, 2017

Vegas Bartenders Share Their Favorite Spring Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 3, 2017

7 Embroidered Jeans to Give Your Spring Wardrobe a Reboot
Read More

March 31, 2017

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring
Read More

March 30, 2017

Spring Accessories to Wear From Day to Night in Vegas
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season

By Lydia Geisel | December 9, 2016 | People

Share

There's no denying it now—the holidays are here. Still don't believe it, or need to get into the spirit? We dare you to have any 'bah humbug' feelings after seeing these six celebrity dogs celebrating the season in festive outfits.

Gisele Bündchen

Someone seems to have escaped from Santa’s sleigh. When she’s not dressed up in Dad’s jersey, Bündchen and Brady’s dog Lua will sport almost anything to make Mom happy.

Chrissy Teigen

"kill me"

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Who said ugly Christmas sweaters were only meant for humans? Only man’s best friend could pull off a look like this.

Britney Spears

Merry ruff ruff Christmas!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

This pop queen got the whole gang to dress up in festive gear last holiday season. Santa can’t get the job done without his two elves by his side.

David Beckham

Even olive is getting into the festivities

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Even pups across the pond get excited for the holidays. In the Beckham household, everyone plays a role, Olive included.

Neil Patrick Harris

Santa Fred

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

While the How I Met Your Mother star’s dog might not look too happy, a pic like this makes for an especially adorable holiday card.

Bethenny Frankel

Seriously? @cookiedabooboo

A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on

The Real Housewives of New York star loves dressing up her dog Cookie so much that she even made him his own Insta account. We wouldn’t mind snuggling up with this reindeer.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: celebrities celebs holidays dogs pets costumes christmas
Categories: People

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

March 6, 2017

All-Nevada Art Show "Tilting the Basin" Set to Open at Nevada Museum of Art
Read More

March 16, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: Inside One Drop
Read More

March 22, 2017

Marvel Heroine Elektra Gets Her Own Comic Book Series Set in Vegas

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE