Jeffrey Cummings, Kate Zhong, Lena Walther, Pat Mulroy, and Lorri Jackson
Andrea Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan
Mellissa Warren, Kady casullo, June Drao, and Caroline Ciocca
Vegas Gives Crowd
VOSS Water
Laura Thomas
Casa Noble
Honoree's champagne toast
Pianist
Kady Casullo collects money to reach $100,000
Alexa Re, Ellen Magliulo, and Emilie Condamine
Tracie Echols and Derek Hutchison
Justin Kintz, Debby Verry, and Travis Herriford
Andrea Bennet, Stephanie Stallworth, Marilyn Gillespie, and Jaymes Vaughan
Marsha Timson, Becky Najafi, and Kim Amato
Share
Vegas magazine and Grand Canal Shoppes hosted the eighth annual Vegas Gives, honoring nine local women who strive to make a difference in the community, on November 15, 2016. The honorees were Jeri Crawford, Stephanie Stallworth, Tanya Murray, Kady Casullo, Jamie Little, Lin Jerome, Dr. Kate Zhong, Lauri Thompson, and Staci Columbo Alonso. They collectively raised more than $101,000 for local charities.