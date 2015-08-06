| November 15, 2016 | Parties Events photos

Vegas magazine and Grand Canal Shoppes hosted the eighth annual Vegas Gives, honoring nine local women who strive to make a difference in the community, on November 15, 2016. The honorees were Jeri Crawford, Stephanie Stallworth, Tanya Murray, Kady Casullo, Jamie Little, Lin Jerome, Dr. Kate Zhong, Lauri Thompson, and Staci Columbo Alonso. They collectively raised more than $101,000 for local charities.