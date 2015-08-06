    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show
Read More

March 9, 2017

Dance With Me Grand Opening
Read More

March 4, 2017

Neon Museum Boneyard Ball

People

See More
Read More

February 27, 2017

15 Instagrams of Stars Getting Ready for the Oscars
Read More

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring
Read More

March 23, 2017

Tasting Menus to Try This Spring in Vegas
Read More

March 17, 2017

Vegas Bartenders Share Their Favorite Spring Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 3, 2017

7 Embroidered Jeans to Give Your Spring Wardrobe a Reboot
Read More

March 31, 2017

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring
Read More

March 30, 2017

Spring Accessories to Wear From Day to Night in Vegas
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Rita Moreno to Perform at Vegas's Smith Center This Holiday Season

By Sarah Feldberg | November 28, 2016 | Culture

Share

Rita Moreno comes to the Las Vegas Philharmonic at the Smith Center.

RitaMoreno_MainTH.jpg

Hollywood icon Rita Moreno is ready to ham it up. This December, she’ll take on the role of narrator for a collaborative performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at the Smith Center. The 84-year-old actress and singer—one of only 12 people to achieve coveted EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award—is in good company as the voice of the holiday classic. David Bowie, Patrick Stewart, and Dame Edna have all played the narrator, but Moreno brings her customary gusto to the part.

“I love to do things for children,” says the actress, who starred on beloved PBS kids’ show The Electric Company in the ’70s. “It’s so much fun to see those tiny little faces with huge eyes believing everything you say.”

For Peter and the Wolf, Moreno goes beyond the traditional script, encouraging audience participation and bringing the different characters to life one at a time.

“I use voices for all the characters and the children. I get on hands and knees and crawl around. The whole idea is to get very dramatic and big.”

That comes naturally for Moreno, who moved to New York from Puerto Rico as a young child and had her first Broadway part at age 13. In the decades since, she’s starred in movies like West Side Story and in TV shows like Oz, in which she played prison psychiatrist and nun Sister Pete. And Moreno isn't ready to retire just yet. She has a new show in the works, the Netflix remake of Norman Lear’s One Day at a Time, slated to premier January 6.

Before that though, Moreno’s Vegas-bound, where she’s performed many times throughout her storied career, first as a nightclub act and later in theaters and arenas, singing at the Latin Grammy Awards and taking the stage—in lace corset and leather pants, no less—at the 2014 Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala.

“Wasn’t that fun!” she shrieks over the phone from Chicago. “I loved that and I love wearing leather. I just did a lecture for a university audience and they damn near peed their pants. I was all in leather and they loved it!”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: the smith center philharmonic _feature rita moreno
Categories: Culture

Photography by Maarten de Boer/Getty Images Portrait

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

March 6, 2017

All-Nevada Art Show "Tilting the Basin" Set to Open at Nevada Museum of Art
Read More

March 16, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: Inside One Drop
Read More

March 22, 2017

Marvel Heroine Elektra Gets Her Own Comic Book Series Set in Vegas

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE