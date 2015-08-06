| November 11, 2016 | Parties

Wynn magazine and Misahara Jewelry hosted an evening of high design and fine art with exclusive access to the dreamworld of Le Rêve-The Dream at Wynn Las Vegas on November 11, 2016. A rare backstage tour preceded an in-store cocktail party at Wynn & Co. exploring the imaginative genius of Misahara. Hosted by designer Lepa Galeb-Roskopp, guests mingled with her and tried on the fabulous pieces. The guests were then escorted to premium seating at Le Rêve-The Dream.