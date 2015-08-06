By Jessica Estrada | November 22, 2016 | Lifestyle

With a mile long gift list to shop for, a home to get ready for guests, and all the planning that family get-togethers entail, the holiday season can be stressful. To ensure we all truly savor the season, we turned to Kelsey J. Patel, a yoga instructor and meditation teacher, to ask her for her top tips for staying mindful and stress-free amid all the holiday chaos.

Set Your Intentions

“One of my favorite tips and personal necessities before any trip or time spent with others is to set my intention for the time together. Try writing out a list of what your intentions are for the holidays this year or, even more specifically, set an intention for yourself before any party, event, holiday shopping, or time with family and/or friends. Even if you’re driving in the car on the way to a holiday event, say your intentions out loud. Example: My intention is to have an amazing evening filled with laughter, ease, and fun. Or, my intention is to meet two new people and enjoy a great night with my friends. The power of setting an intention is a great tool to align yourself with the experience before it even happens.”

Check in With Your Feelings

“If you’re feeling stressed, anxious, overwhelmed, or irritated at any time, give yourself a moment to check-in with you. Take three deep breaths, you may even use a few drops of lavender oil on the palms and breathe in to bring calm, and then ask yourself what is really going on that is causing you to feel so stressed. Often times, it’s not that we need to feel stress or anxiety during the holidays, but it’s that we put so much pressure on ourselves to get everything done or be all things to all people that the demands take us away from the joy intended for the holidays.”

Create a Sacred Space

“For those traveling, I also recommend creating a small altar wherever you go. This is a great way to bring the balance of your home life to any experience. A small candle, crystal, essential oil, book, journal, small deity, or prayer book will help remind you of your daily practices and ability to feel supported.”

Indulge in ‘Just For Me’ Moments

“During the holidays, many people forget the need to be alone and come back to their own being and breath. Learning to take small moments, just for you, is a key ingredient to feeling zen during the holidays. I’ll often remind my clients, especially if they have a lot of big emotions going into the holidays or time with family, that it’s okay to take time just for them. Going for a 30-minute walk, doing a 15-minute meditation alone, heading out to get in a good workout, or even taking the grocery list and going to the market alone can be a great way to clear the mind and get some space to breath. I also recommend downloading or saving your favorite meditation, playlist, or podcast before any travel so you have it on-hand and ready to hit play.”

Be Open to Receive

“The holidays are not only a time of giving, but also of receiving. Be open to all that is intended and able for you to receive this holiday season. Many times, people are so focused on what they are going to give and do during the holidays that they forget to open up their receiving energy. Simply by activating your awareness and ability to receive will you be able to feel the joy of being supported and filled up during the holidays. Imagine that every day you will be giving 50 percent and receiving 50 percent to achieve the ultimate balance this holiday season.”

Enjoy the Newness of Each Holiday Experience

“In many ways, each and every holiday is a brand new experience. Whether you’re hosting a party for the first or fifteenth time, find a way to make it special in a new way to you. Bring a deeper meaning by seeing or creating something different this year. Even if it’s a fun family activity, a special moment alone, or a magic moment with a friend, do your best to enjoy the uniqueness and opportunity of this never-been-done-before moment. We each have the ability to see with new eyes every day, so find those new moments and embrace the magic this holiday season.”

Practice Gratitude

“To seal in your practice, take a moment each evening to write out five things you’re grateful for from that specific day and one sentence about what your intentions are for the next day.”