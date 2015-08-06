| November 3, 2016 | Parties

Vegas magazine and Canali hosted a preview of the Fall/Winter collection at the Las Vegas flagship store inside The Forum Shops at Caesars on November 3, 2016. Guests enjoyed beverages by Knob Creek Rye Whiskey, VOSS water, and light appetizers from Spago while they shopped the new collection. The clients received custom fittings in new styles.