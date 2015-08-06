| November 3, 2016 | Parties

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto officially welcomed Morimoto Las Vegas to MGM Grand on November 3, 2016. The evening kicked off with a traditional lion dance, a symbolic act of bringing good fortune to a new endeavor. The crowd then watched as Chef Morimoto deconstructed a 132-pound tuna with his legendary knife-cutting skills. MGM executives then assisted Chef Morimoto in creating a 100-foot maki sushi roll with the fresh tuna. The chic atmosphere created the ideal celebration for Las Vegas’ VIPs to indulge in the restaurant’s inspired cuisine and cocktails.