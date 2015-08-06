Chef Masaharu Morimoto leading the Parade of Lion Dancers through MGM Grand
Anthony Salvini, Michael Galyen, Sarah Abell, Michael Welch, and Kelley Jones
Cheesecake Souffle at Morimoto Las Vegas
Chef Masaharu Morimoto snags the mic from emcee Bryan Chan
Chef Masaharu Morimoto deconstructs a 132-lb tuna
Chef Masaharu Morimoto with lion dancers
Corey Sanders, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Scott Sibella, Jason Shkorupa, and Yasumichi Morita
Colorado organic lamb chops are prepared at the teppan station at Morimoto Las Vegas
Corey Sanders, Scott Sibella, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, and Jason Shkorupa
East Meets West cocktail at Morimoto Las Vegas
Emcee Bryan Chan at Morimoto Las Vegas
Himachi Tacos at Morimoto Las Vegas
Jason Shkorupa, Corey Sanders, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, and Scott Sibella roll the 100-ft-long maki roll
Jenny Lee folds paper cranes at Morimoto Las Vegas
Corey Sanders, Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Scott Sibella, and Jason Shkorupa with the lion dancers
Joyen Vakil, Rick Arpin, and friends
Jessica Duran and Adam Rolfe
Mark Stoner, Christine Morgan, Tim Ryan, and Marisa Ryan
Rice is placed to create the 100-ft-long maki roll at the grand opening celebration of Morimoto Las Vegas
Suzanne Shkorupa, Jennifer Rich, and Ryan Rich
Tuna Pizza at Morimoto Las Vegas
Travis and Kassia Lunn
Ryan and Jennifer Rich enjoy the photo booth at the Morimoto Las Vegas celebration
Taiko drummers perform inside Morimoto Las Vegas
Share
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto officially welcomed Morimoto Las Vegas to MGM Grand on November 3, 2016. The evening kicked off with a traditional lion dance, a symbolic act of bringing good fortune to a new endeavor. The crowd then watched as Chef Morimoto deconstructed a 132-pound tuna with his legendary knife-cutting skills. MGM executives then assisted Chef Morimoto in creating a 100-foot maki sushi roll with the fresh tuna. The chic atmosphere created the ideal celebration for Las Vegas’ VIPs to indulge in the restaurant’s inspired cuisine and cocktails.