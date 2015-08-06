By Kristin Young | January 27, 2017 | Style & Beauty

All-American brand Guess honors both past and future in two new collections.

Guess goes unisex with its His & Hers collection, featuring T-shirts ($69), taper crop pants ($128) and denim jackets ($148).

Who can forget Guess’s indelibly sexy pin-up ads from the ’80s and ’90s? The Los Angeles brand that stamped Brigitte Bardot double Claudia Schiffer and Jayne Mansfield-esque Anna Nicole Smith onto the American consciousness now pays homage to its own history with a new capsule collection of throwbacks called Guess Originals.

“We want to provide our [current] customers with a collection of classic silhouettes that mirror the pieces found in Guess’s DNA,” says CEO Victor Herrero. The line, with pieces named for the styles on which the company first built its glam, carefree image, will include skinny and baggy high-waisted jeans, vintage-style dungarees, oversized pencil skirts, and denim bustiers for women—all featuring the iconic upside-down triangle logo. Men’s looks include ’90s-esque work wear, carpenter jeans, oversized Sherpa jackets, and a leather-blocked black denim jacket embellished with stars and stripes.

But the brand is having it both ways, simultaneously releasing a forward-thinking unisex collection, His & Hers, with basics such as tees, blazers, outerwear, and athleisure, all cut to common, adaptable fits.

The overall aesthetic is clean, classic, even austere, with nary a logo in sight. “With a collection of premium staples,” says Herrero, “Guess’s expansion into the unisex fashion category [helps] blur the line.” Fashion Show, 702-691-2541