    

Parties

January 26, 2017

InstaVegas Winter Cover Party
January 25, 2017

Zuma Las Vegas Grand Opening
January 23, 2017

James Beard House Preview Dinner

People

January 19, 2017

#TBT: A Look Back at Barack & Michelle Obama's Sweetest Couple Photos on Their Instagrams
January 13, 2017

'Patriot's Day' Jimmy O. Yang on Working With Peter Berg & His Role on 'Silicon Valley'
January 10, 2017

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us Their New Year's Resolutions

Food & Drink

January 27, 2017

What to Eat & Drink at Vegas Hot Spots During the Super Bowl
January 20, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: In With the New at Aureole
January 12, 2017

How to Eat Like a Celebrity in Vegas in 2017

Home & Real Estate

January 24, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree

Style & Beauty

February 2, 2017

Date Night Fashion Items for Valentine's Day That Are Not Red or Pink
January 31, 2017

Tinted Moisturizers Perfect for Fixing Dry Winter Skin
January 30, 2017

Kybella's FDA-Approved Treatment Banishes the Double Chin
Guess Debuts Capsule Collection That Pays Homage to the Brand's History

By Kristin Young | January 27, 2017 | Style & Beauty

All-American brand Guess honors both past and future in two new collections.

Guess

Guess goes unisex with its His & Hers collection, featuring T-shirts ($69), taper crop pants ($128) and denim jackets ($148).

Who can forget Guess’s indelibly sexy pin-up ads from the ’80s and ’90s? The Los Angeles brand that stamped Brigitte Bardot double Claudia Schiffer and Jayne Mansfield-esque Anna Nicole Smith onto the American consciousness now pays homage to its own history with a new capsule collection of throwbacks called Guess Originals.

“We want to provide our [current] customers with a collection of classic silhouettes that mirror the pieces found in Guess’s DNA,” says CEO Victor Herrero. The line, with pieces named for the styles on which the company first built its glam, carefree image, will include skinny and baggy high-waisted jeans, vintage-style dungarees, oversized pencil skirts, and denim bustiers for women—all featuring the iconic upside-down triangle logo. Men’s looks include ’90s-esque work wear, carpenter jeans, oversized Sherpa jackets, and a leather-blocked black denim jacket embellished with stars and stripes.

But the brand is having it both ways, simultaneously releasing a forward-thinking unisex collection, His & Hers, with basics such as tees, blazers, outerwear, and athleisure, all cut to common, adaptable fits.

The overall aesthetic is clean, classic, even austere, with nary a logo in sight. “With a collection of premium staples,” says Herrero, “Guess’s expansion into the unisex fashion category [helps] blur the line.” Fashion Show, 702-691-2541

Tags: style fashion what to wear menswear guess womenswear winter 2016
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF GUESS

