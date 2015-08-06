    

December 13, 2016

15th Birthday Celebration for Green Valley Ranch
Read More

December 6, 2016

NARS Sarah Moon Holiday Launch
Read More

November 17, 2016

Make-A-Wish Fashion Show Luncheon

Read More

December 9, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season
Read More

December 7, 2016

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

November 23, 2016

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Winter 2016

Read More

December 20, 2016

What Alcohol to Buy for Every Family Member & Friend This Season
Read More

December 19, 2016

#TheVegasEdit: Inside Ultimo-A Weekend of Excellence
Read More

December 19, 2016

M&M's & Hershey's Battle for Chocolate Domination This Holiday Season

Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

December 6, 2016

Lucky Dragon Brings Chinatown to the Strip

Read More

December 22, 2016

Haute PJs That Are Perfect for Holiday Mornings
Read More

December 21, 2016

A Dress for Every Holiday Event You'll Attend This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

Subtly Elevate the Guy in Your Life's Sense of Style With These 10 Fashionable Gifts
El Cortez Hotel Celebrates 75 Years in Vegas

By Andrea Bennett | December 7, 2016

Vegas' sexiest septuagenarian (hotel, that is) shows how it's done.

El-Cortez-Hotel

The oldest continuously run casino-hotel in Vegas, El Cortez was fab then and is fab now.

In her video for that catchy earworm “On My Mind,” Ellie Goulding endures the rantings of a sharkskin suit-wearing boyfriend from the bed of a fabulous, retro blush-colored bedroom; rides horses through the casino floor of El Cortez with a hot female sidekick; and gets glammed up in the beauty parlor—along with sidekick and horse—before wreaking violent revenge on same boyfriend. No special effects here, explains El Cortez Executive Manager Alex Epstein, whose family owns the hotel. “The horses took the freight elevators to our offices,” she laughs. “There was a cleanup crew following them through the casino floor.”

And that might not be the wildest thing that’s ever happened in the longest continuously run hotel and casino in Las Vegas, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in November. Owned in the 1940s by, among others, Bugsy Siegel and Meyer Lansky, forward thinking keeps El Cortez hip (think its mob-themed Siegel’s 1941 restaurant, locally decorated OAK suites, and its Founder’s Room now a Hong Kong-style reflexology parlor).

Lucky for Vegasphiles, the Epsteins are keeping the best of the retro details. That blush suite is onetime owner Jackie Gaughan’s real-life penthouse, from which he could survey his Downtown holdings. Its renovation just finished, the 3,500-plus-foot party pad (available for rent by appointment) retains wife Bertie’s completely pink marble bath, with gilded swan fixtures and pin-up fairies floating in etched glass bubbles; ’80’s-era inlaid carpeting; and an ’80s-era security system in every room whose screen lets you see whoever might be at the door—even a shotgun-wielding pop star on a horse. 600 Fremont St., 702-385-5200

Tags: hotels el cortez hotel & casino things to do winter 2016
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF THE LAS VEGAS NEWS BUREAU

