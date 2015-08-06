    

Parties

See More
Read More

March 10, 2017

Flair for Care Fashion Show
Read More

March 9, 2017

Dance With Me Grand Opening
Read More

March 4, 2017

Neon Museum Boneyard Ball

People

See More
Read More

February 27, 2017

15 Instagrams of Stars Getting Ready for the Oscars
Read More

February 16, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

February 16, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Spring 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 23, 2017

Where to Have a Sophisticated Happy Hour in Vegas This Spring
Read More

March 23, 2017

Tasting Menus to Try This Spring in Vegas
Read More

March 17, 2017

Vegas Bartenders Share Their Favorite Spring Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 3, 2017

NY Restaurant Design Duo Makeover a Downtown Vegas Penthouse
Read More

March 28, 2017

8 Gorgeous Tufted Pieces to Bring Into Your Home
Read More

March 22, 2017

Floral Decor That Will Breathe New Life Into Any Space This Spring

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 3, 2017

7 Embroidered Jeans to Give Your Spring Wardrobe a Reboot
Read More

March 31, 2017

Amazing Beauty Buys to Refresh Your Regime for Spring
Read More

March 30, 2017

Spring Accessories to Wear From Day to Night in Vegas
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

See 19th Century Europe Through Art Pieces at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Arts

By Kristen Peterson | December 5, 2016 | Culture

Share

A new show at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art shows nineteenth-century Europe through the eyes of its artists.

Bellagio-Gallery-of-Fine-Arts

Vincent van Gogh: “Weaver”

The Industrial Revolution transformed 19th-century Europe’s landscape, filled factories, and widened the social divide. Bustling urban grit lay in stark contrast to the magnificently pastoral landscapes artists depicted during a time when some were breaking from Realism.

In Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art’s “Town and Country: From Degas to Picasso,” visitors see the interpretations of the changing world in 47 works from the collection of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, and Millet were among the artists depicting the sophistication, technology, peasantry, and high and low culture of the era in a variety of media.

Max Beckmann detailed his contempt toward the political elite in mocking lithographs. Satirist Honoré Daumier depicted the darker elements of city life and politics in his lithographic caricatures. But don’t expect the expected from bold-faced artists, says Bellagio curator Tarissa Tiberti. “In exhibitions like this, a survey of artists and artworks based on a central theme, it is important that the medium or subject theme contributes to the overall theme of the exhibit. In this case the Van Gogh is not typical of his work, and the subject matter is personal to the artist.”

One of Tiberti’s favorites from the show is Ernst Kirchner’s expressionistic Mountain Landscape from Clavadel. “The big swipes of color seem effortless yet give the detail of being in a dense forest of trees,” she says, capturing the beauty of the landscape in an exhibit of diversity and divide in both subject and medium. Through February 20, Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art; 702-693-7871

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: art bellagio artists bellagio gallery of fine arts winter 2016
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY © MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS, BOSTON; TOMPKINS COLLECTION--ARTHUR GORDON TOMPKINS FUND

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Popular Posts

Read More

March 6, 2017

All-Nevada Art Show "Tilting the Basin" Set to Open at Nevada Museum of Art
Read More

March 16, 2017

#TheVegasEdit: Inside One Drop
Read More

March 22, 2017

Marvel Heroine Elektra Gets Her Own Comic Book Series Set in Vegas

Read the digital edition from GreenGale Publishing

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE