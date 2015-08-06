    

#TheVegasEdit: RH Las Vegas Opens!

By Andrea Bennett | November 10, 2016 | Lifestyle

Our editor reflects on the party of the season.

RH_LasVegasExterior.jpg

No, RH Las Vegas is no mere furniture store; it’s a massive, 60,000 square foot manor of epic proportions—the size of Hearst Castle, in fact—and it seemed like everyone in Las Vegas converged on the place for its fabulous grand opening.

Before it opened, I spoke with CEO Gary Friedman (see our Winter issue for more) about the idea behind the handful of massive RH galleries it has built across the country. These mansions “allow people to explore and experience RH in a realistic and abstracted manner,” he told me. “Realistic because you can connect with the space, but it’s abstracted from real life. We support that with the design team, who helps people bring it to life in a personal way in their own homes.” In other words, consider the place a massive model for your ideal home, where you can loiter and pick up ideas for the design team to help you incorporate on any scale.

RHLasVegas_AndreaBennett.jpg

But what it’s proven so far is that it could be Vegas’s best party space. More than 2,000 of the city's who’s who—along with lots of bold-faced names—meandered through olive trees and towering cypresses like in some kind of fabulous villa in summer on the Mediterranean. It didn’t seem at all strange to be holding a Bellini (from Cipriani, of course) in late October, or to saunter past Amber Valletta.

RH_Chandeliers.jpg

Some of my favorite moments included descending the grand floating staircase, with its 40-foot glass and steel walls, and actually looking down at some of the 24 helix crystal chandeliers suspended from a height of 64 feet. And there was a stunning white, minimalist bedroom with its white marble en suite bath, the kind of place every mother with children and dogs fanaticizes about leaving her family for (kidding, beloved family!).

RH_LasVegasTrays.jpg

The real star of the night was the fourth-floor garden courtyard, a 16,000 square-foot conservatory, with bright-white furnishings, dangling chandeliers, fire pits, and a fabulous view of the Technicolor mountains of Red Rock. People packed in, taking bites from passed trays by Nobu, loitering around DJ Chris Malinchak, and drinking rosé (this is the Med in the summer, remember?), and mostly agreed that they would definitely have a wedding/bar mitzvah/charity event here. Not in the cards, Friedman told me. “We’ve allocated more space to outdoor in our Las Vegas gallery than in any of our others, because we know people love their outdoor spaces here,” he said. But the rooftop is strictly to allow people to experience the lifestyle that they can create with the talented RH Atelier design team. “We don’t even have cash registers here,” he pointed out. Which is not to say you can’t curl up on one of the big sofas and stay awhile. You’ll just have to bring your own Bellinis.

How do you keep pace with a party-packed Vegas lifestyle without burning out? Vegas Editor-in-Chief Andrea Bennett seeks out the healthy indulgences, insider finds, and desert beauty tricks that help you balance Vegas’s unique climate, nightlife culture, and fabulous temptations. (Hint: It’s not all yoga and kombucha here.)

Got some local favorites you'd like us to know about? Write to thevegasedit@greengale.com, tweet us @vegasmagazine and @andreabennett1 and Instagram @AndreaBennettInk #TheVegasEdit, and see previous stories here.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: events vegas events home parties restoration hardware thevegasedit
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography by Al Powers

