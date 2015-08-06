Vegas Hotel Rooms with Luxurious Dining Spaces to Host Thanksgiving

December 13, 2016
December 6, 2016
November 17, 2016
December 9, 2016
December 7, 2016
November 23, 2016
December 20, 2016
December 19, 2016
December 12, 2016
December 22, 2016
December 21, 2016
By Rakhee Bhatt | November 2, 2016 |
Lifestyle
Turn your Thanksgiving into a veritable staycation by whipping up a feast in one of these luxe Vegas hotel rooms.
Slink onto the butter-soft high chairs in this dining area for six and feast on a decadent Thanksgiving meal. While noshing, make sure to enjoy the panoramic views offered. 855-435-0005
Entertain your guests in style inside this contemporary suite, where the space lends itself to long conversations over a savory holiday dinner on a table fit for six. 702-388-2400
A full-service butler pantry in this 5,000-square-foot room makes stocking up for turkey day a snap. Grab a seat on the dining table for eight and give thanks for your freshly-cooked meal. 866-659-9643
Make time for play inside this C-level suite, where a 12-person table can host your nearest and dearest this Thanksgiving. 866-359-7757
Head to the top two floors of MGM Grand for a VIP stay inside one of the hotel’s SKYLOFT suites. Take advantage of the delectable in-room dining to customize your holiday offerings. 877-646-5638
Go from cocktails on the sofa to dinner on the table at this two-story suite, where every spot gets a prime floor-to-ceiling Vegas view. 702-770-7077
November 29, 2016
November 28, 2016
View Digital Edition
OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:
SUBSCRIBE