December 13, 2016

15th Birthday Celebration for Green Valley Ranch
Read More

December 6, 2016

NARS Sarah Moon Holiday Launch
Read More

November 17, 2016

Make-A-Wish Fashion Show Luncheon

Read More

December 9, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season
Read More

December 7, 2016

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

November 23, 2016

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Winter 2016

Read More

December 20, 2016

What Alcohol to Buy for Every Family Member & Friend This Season
Read More

December 19, 2016

#TheVegasEdit: Inside Ultimo-A Weekend of Excellence
Read More

December 19, 2016

M&M's & Hershey's Battle for Chocolate Domination This Holiday Season

Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

December 6, 2016

Lucky Dragon Brings Chinatown to the Strip

Read More

December 22, 2016

Haute PJs That Are Perfect for Holiday Mornings
Read More

December 21, 2016

A Dress for Every Holiday Event You'll Attend This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

Subtly Elevate the Guy in Your Life's Sense of Style With These 10 Fashionable Gifts
Vegas Hotel Rooms with Luxurious Dining Spaces to Host Thanksgiving

By Rakhee Bhatt | November 2, 2016 | Lifestyle

Turn your Thanksgiving into a veritable staycation by whipping up a feast in one of these luxe Vegas hotel rooms.

West End Penthouse at the Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan_West60Suite_Thanksgiving.jpg

Slink onto the butter-soft high chairs in this dining area for six and feast on a decadent Thanksgiving meal. While noshing, make sure to enjoy the panoramic views offered. 855-435-0005

D Suite at the D Hotel

DHotel_Suite_Thanksgiving.jpg

Entertain your guests in style inside this contemporary suite, where the space lends itself to long conversations over a savory holiday dinner on a table fit for six. 702-388-2400

Presidential Suite at the Venetian

Venetian Suite.jpg

A full-service butler pantry in this 5,000-square-foot room makes stocking up for turkey day a snap. Grab a seat on the dining table for eight and give thanks for your freshly-cooked meal. 866-659-9643

Executive Hospitality Suite at Aria

Aria_Suite_Thanksgiving.jpg

Make time for play inside this C-level suite, where a 12-person table can host your nearest and dearest this Thanksgiving. 866-359-7757

SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand

SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand

Head to the top two floors of MGM Grand for a VIP stay inside one of the hotel’s SKYLOFT suites. Take advantage of the delectable in-room dining to customize your holiday offerings. 877-646-5638

Three-Bedroom Duplex at Encore

Encore Hotel Suite.jpg

Go from cocktails on the sofa to dinner on the table at this two-story suite, where every spot gets a prime floor-to-ceiling Vegas view. 702-770-7077

Tags: dining hotels vegas hotels thanksgiving _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

