Vegas Hotel Rooms with Luxurious Dining Spaces to Host Thanksgiving

By Rakhee Bhatt | November 2, 2016 | Lifestyle

Turn your Thanksgiving into a veritable staycation by whipping up a feast in one of these luxe Vegas hotel rooms.

West End Penthouse at the Cosmopolitan

Slink onto the butter-soft high chairs in this dining area for six and feast on a decadent Thanksgiving meal. While noshing, make sure to enjoy the panoramic views offered. 855-435-0005

D Suite at the D Hotel

Entertain your guests in style inside this contemporary suite, where the space lends itself to long conversations over a savory holiday dinner on a table fit for six. 702-388-2400

Presidential Suite at the Venetian

A full-service butler pantry in this 5,000-square-foot room makes stocking up for turkey day a snap. Grab a seat on the dining table for eight and give thanks for your freshly-cooked meal. 866-659-9643

Executive Hospitality Suite at Aria

Make time for play inside this C-level suite, where a 12-person table can host your nearest and dearest this Thanksgiving. 866-359-7757

SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand

Head to the top two floors of MGM Grand for a VIP stay inside one of the hotel’s SKYLOFT suites. Take advantage of the delectable in-room dining to customize your holiday offerings. 877-646-5638

Three-Bedroom Duplex at Encore

Go from cocktails on the sofa to dinner on the table at this two-story suite, where every spot gets a prime floor-to-ceiling Vegas view. 702-770-7077