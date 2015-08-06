Katie Epstein, Jonathan Fine, Kristen Graves Winchell, and Ron Winchell
Influencers from the worlds of entertainment, design, fashion, art, philanthropy, and business gathered to celebrate the unveiling of RH Las Vegas, The Gallery at Tivoli Village on October 27, 2016. The event featured a DJ performance by Chris Malinchak on the rooftop and a guest appearance by actress and supermodel Amber Valletta. Guests enjoyed gourmet bites by Nobu and sipped on fresh peach bellinis by Cipriani NYC and curated wines by Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley. The event benefited local charity After-School All-Stars Las Vegas. Commanding four levels and 60,000-square-feet, this innovative new retail experience features artistic installations of home furnishings in a gallery setting – including an entire floor dedicated to RH Modern with an integrated RH Contemporary Art Gallery. RH Las Vegas also includes its interactive Design Atelier, a professional workspace that allows customers, designers, and architects to conceptualize and customize a home.