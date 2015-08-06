Josh Reisman, Larry Smith, Khizr Khan, Ardi Najmabadi, and Jolie Brislin
Alan Morris and Pia Morris
Cari Marshall, Todd Marshall, Jessica Marshall, Josh Abelson, Dana Bernstein, and Alexis Marshall
Danny Greenspun, Vanessa Chamberlin Houssels, Robin Greenspun, and Josh Houssels
Christy Molasky, Eric Sean, Diana and Matthew from Gilbert Magnet School for Communication and Creative Arts
Julie Murray, Jerry Nadal, Pien Koopman, Art Chandler, and Terri Chandler
Rabbi Malcolm Cohen and Khizr Khan
Jolie Brislin
Josh Reisman, Michael Severino, Ian Staller, Shelley Berkley, and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits team
On October 22, 2016, the Anti-Defamation League celebrated the 2016 Imagine a World Without Hate Gala at Caesars Palace. This event honored Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits with the ADL Americanism Award, as well as Ardi Najmnabadi and Larry Smith with the ADL Community Partner Award. Lieutenant Sasha Larkin of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was presented the ADL SHIELD Award, and Shayna Barton, 12th grader at Desert Oasis High School was presented the ADL Barrick Gold Student Leadership Award. ADL was honored to have guest speaker, Mr. Khizr Khan, there to honor the life of his son, American soldier Humayun Khan who died in combat. Now a Gold Star Family, Mr. Khan shared his story of life as a Muslim American and the importance of the ADL for so many people and their families.