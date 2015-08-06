| October 22, 2016 | Parties

On October 22, 2016, the Anti-Defamation League celebrated the 2016 Imagine a World Without Hate Gala at Caesars Palace. This event honored Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits with the ADL Americanism Award, as well as Ardi Najmnabadi and Larry Smith with the ADL Community Partner Award. Lieutenant Sasha Larkin of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was presented the ADL SHIELD Award, and Shayna Barton, 12th grader at Desert Oasis High School was presented the ADL Barrick Gold Student Leadership Award. ADL was honored to have guest speaker, Mr. Khizr Khan, there to honor the life of his son, American soldier Humayun Khan who died in combat. Now a Gold Star Family, Mr. Khan shared his story of life as a Muslim American and the importance of the ADL for so many people and their families.