By Lydia Geisel | October 27, 2016 | Lifestyle

Channel your favorite stars for a killer costume that lets you celebrate this holiday in style. Here, eight looks to emulate your favorite A-listers for an unforgettable Halloween.

INY A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 5, 2016 at 5:54am PDT

The pop queen and fashion icon made a powerful statement in this out-of-this-world Yves Saint Laurent outfit. Let badgalriri's heart-shaped jacket serve as your source of inspiration on All Hallow’s Eve.

#VacayVibez @golden_barbie A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 18, 2016 at 10:09pm PDT

Like most of the Kardashian klan, Kim loves her heels and anything skin-tight. All you need is a snug dress or outfit (preferably one that's monochrome), side braids, and reflective sunnies to pass as this A-lister.

outtake A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 4, 2016 at 2:53pm PDT

Ditch the playboy costume for a new and improved bunny ensemble inspired by Ariana Grande. Nail the look with a full mask, a long ponytail, and an all-black getup—don't forget the furry bunny tail.

À la prochaine... A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 24, 2016 at 8:59am PDT

Pretend you're a princess for the evening by rocking a Blake Lively-in-Cannes ball gown. Bring on the sparkles.

It's true! I am going to be the newest coach on Season 11 of The Voice @nbcthevoice #thevoice watch me mentor and then season 11 shit is gonna go offffff! I can't wait! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 25, 2016 at 5:54pm PDT

In the mood for a do-it-yourself costume? Replicate Miley Cyrus's quirky look by pairing starburst-striped pants with a raindrop-printed, heart-shaped top.

Determined and focused. Calm and cool. #onamission @missionathlete Check out MISSION.com to get your cooling gear this summer! A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 15, 2016 at 6:58am PDT

Forget sultry or scary. Make a statement on Halloween by imitating the fiercest athlete of them all with a tennis skirt and sweatband for Serena Williams' signature on-the-court style.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 7, 2016 at 10:25pm PDT

Channel Queen Bey with an ode to her song of the year, "Lemonade," by donning an all-yellow dress or suit. Bonus points for getting your significant other to be your Hova.

Resting b!tch face waiting for radiohead A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 8, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

Just because festival season is done doesn't mean you can’t embrace boho-vibes this season. Take cues from Vanessa Hudgens, whose wardrobe is consistently Coachella-inspired.