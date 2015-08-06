    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 13, 2016

15th Birthday Celebration for Green Valley Ranch
Read More

December 6, 2016

NARS Sarah Moon Holiday Launch
Read More

November 17, 2016

Make-A-Wish Fashion Show Luncheon

People

See More
Read More

December 9, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season
Read More

December 7, 2016

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

November 23, 2016

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Winter 2016

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

What Alcohol to Buy for Every Family Member & Friend This Season
Read More

December 19, 2016

#TheVegasEdit: Inside Ultimo-A Weekend of Excellence
Read More

December 19, 2016

M&M's & Hershey's Battle for Chocolate Domination This Holiday Season

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

December 6, 2016

Lucky Dragon Brings Chinatown to the Strip

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Haute PJs That Are Perfect for Holiday Mornings
Read More

December 21, 2016

A Dress for Every Holiday Event You'll Attend This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

Subtly Elevate the Guy in Your Life's Sense of Style With These 10 Fashionable Gifts
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

'Vegas' Hosts Intimate Dinner at Gordon Ramsay Steak

| October 7, 2016 | Parties Events

Share

On October 7, 2016, Vegas Editor-in-Chief Andrea Bennett and Publisher Kim Armenta, hosted 22 guests for an intimate dinner at Gordon Ramsay Steak inside Paris Hotel and Casino. The evening began with a signature acai cocktail while guests mingled. Chef Gordon Ramsay introduced the menu for the evening and met each dinner guest, taking time to pose for photos and chat. The dinner menu boasted a Scotch egg, heirloom tomato salad, beef wellington, American Wagyu rib cap served with an array of sides, and finished with sticky toffee pudding and an assortment of chocolates. The restaurant provided wine pairings for each dish, while the guests sipped on water provided by Voss Water.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: events galleries parties photos
Categories: Parties Events

Photos Courtesy of Justin Harrison

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

November 29, 2016

Best Concerts to See This Winter in Vegas
Read More

November 28, 2016

Rita Moreno to Perform at Vegas's Smith Center This Holiday Season

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE