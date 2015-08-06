American Wagyu Rib Cap and Roast Beef Wellington at Gordon Ramsay Steak
Chef Ramsay introduces the menu
Darcy Barajas, Kim Armenta, Shahn Douglas, Gordon Ramsay, Veronica Kistner, and Julie Cane
Darcy Barajas and Shahn Douglas
Ashley Blaska, Gordon Ramsay, and Ashley Gray
Gordon Ramsay and Katarina Simic
Water provided by Voss Water
Charles and Ellerie Cleveland
Ashley Blaska and Ashley Gray
Gordon Ramsay and Chris Stacy
Jodan Seager, Brittany Seager, and Gordon Ramsay
Katarina Simic and Harrison Gale
Veronica Kistner, Jordan Seager, and Brittany Seager
On October 7, 2016, Vegas Editor-in-Chief Andrea Bennett and Publisher Kim Armenta, hosted 22 guests for an intimate dinner at Gordon Ramsay Steak inside Paris Hotel and Casino. The evening began with a signature acai cocktail while guests mingled. Chef Gordon Ramsay introduced the menu for the evening and met each dinner guest, taking time to pose for photos and chat. The dinner menu boasted a Scotch egg, heirloom tomato salad, beef wellington, American Wagyu rib cap served with an array of sides, and finished with sticky toffee pudding and an assortment of chocolates. The restaurant provided wine pairings for each dish, while the guests sipped on water provided by Voss Water.