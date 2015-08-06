| October 7, 2016 | Parties Events

On October 7, 2016, Vegas Editor-in-Chief Andrea Bennett and Publisher Kim Armenta, hosted 22 guests for an intimate dinner at Gordon Ramsay Steak inside Paris Hotel and Casino. The evening began with a signature acai cocktail while guests mingled. Chef Gordon Ramsay introduced the menu for the evening and met each dinner guest, taking time to pose for photos and chat. The dinner menu boasted a Scotch egg, heirloom tomato salad, beef wellington, American Wagyu rib cap served with an array of sides, and finished with sticky toffee pudding and an assortment of chocolates. The restaurant provided wine pairings for each dish, while the guests sipped on water provided by Voss Water.

