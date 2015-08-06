Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada Fashion Show Luncheon Comes to Wolfgang Puck's Spago Restaurant

By Monica Acuna | November 10, 2016 | Lifestyle

Get ready for the season’s most coveted seat—the Make-a-Wish Fashion Show Luncheon at Spago.

Expect fabulous pieces at the 2016 Make-A-Wish Fashion Show Luncheon from return favorite Pucci’s Fall/Winter collection.

Children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition hope to be granted all manner of wishes—from the heartbreaking to the hilarious. And raising money to grant those wishes is the goal of the Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada Fashion Show luncheon at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in the Forum Shops at Caesars. It’s also the fashion show of the season and 2016 marks its 15th year. Past designers have included Oscar de la Renta, Fendi, Valentino, and Tory Burch, among others; this year Emilio Pucci, whose designs graced the 10th-anniversary show, makes a return appearance.

Chair of the Fashion Show committee Linda Richardson, who has, along with her husband, Bill, long spearheaded the organization’s Southern Nevada chapter, says it’s about helping the child, naturally, “but also about the joy and happiness it brings to their whole families.” Not every Make-A-Wish child wants to go to Disneyland: Spago’s longtime executive chef, Eric Klein, was a big part of one child’s wish experience, helping her to make gallons of soup to feed the homeless. [Klein has recently left Spago to work on a new Puck project.] Says Richardson, “This little girl could have anything possible, but that was her thing—and it was just amazing.”