December 13, 2016

15th Birthday Celebration for Green Valley Ranch
Read More

December 6, 2016

NARS Sarah Moon Holiday Launch
Read More

November 17, 2016

Make-A-Wish Fashion Show Luncheon

Read More

December 9, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season
Read More

December 7, 2016

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

November 23, 2016

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Winter 2016

Read More

December 20, 2016

What Alcohol to Buy for Every Family Member & Friend This Season
Read More

December 19, 2016

#TheVegasEdit: Inside Ultimo-A Weekend of Excellence
Read More

December 19, 2016

M&M's & Hershey's Battle for Chocolate Domination This Holiday Season

Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

December 6, 2016

Lucky Dragon Brings Chinatown to the Strip

Read More

December 22, 2016

Haute PJs That Are Perfect for Holiday Mornings
Read More

December 21, 2016

A Dress for Every Holiday Event You'll Attend This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

Subtly Elevate the Guy in Your Life's Sense of Style With These 10 Fashionable Gifts
Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada Fashion Show Luncheon Comes to Wolfgang Puck's Spago Restaurant

By Monica Acuna | November 10, 2016 | Lifestyle

Share

Get ready for the season’s most coveted seat—the Make-a-Wish Fashion Show Luncheon at Spago.

Southern-Nevada-Fashion-Show.jpg

Expect fabulous pieces at the 2016 Make-A-Wish Fashion Show Luncheon from return favorite Pucci’s Fall/Winter collection.

Children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition hope to be granted all manner of wishes—from the heartbreaking to the hilarious. And raising money to grant those wishes is the goal of the Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada Fashion Show luncheon at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in the Forum Shops at Caesars. It’s also the fashion show of the season and 2016 marks its 15th year. Past designers have included Oscar de la Renta, Fendi, Valentino, and Tory Burch, among others; this year Emilio Pucci, whose designs graced the 10th-anniversary show, makes a return appearance.

Chair of the Fashion Show committee Linda Richardson, who has, along with her husband, Bill, long spearheaded the organization’s Southern Nevada chapter, says it’s about helping the child, naturally, “but also about the joy and happiness it brings to their whole families.” Not every Make-A-Wish child wants to go to Disneyland: Spago’s longtime executive chef, Eric Klein, was a big part of one child’s wish experience, helping her to make gallons of soup to feed the homeless. [Klein has recently left Spago to work on a new Puck project.] Says Richardson, “This little girl could have anything possible, but that was her thing—and it was just amazing.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: events charities make-a-wish late fall 2016
Categories: Lifestyle

photography by Victor VirgiLE/gamma-rapho Via gEtty imagEs (pucci); courtEsy of makE-a-Wish foundation (richardson, kLEin, nEckLacE)

