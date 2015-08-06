By Lisa Ferrandino | November 9, 2016 | Lifestyle

Bid adieu to standard travel with Rimowa and Moncler's rugged chic luggage collab.

Marrying German engineering with French chic, Rimowa and Moncler’s latest luggage collab (from $1,700).

If Rimowa is synonymous with invincible hard-case luggage, and Moncler with impossibly chic puffer coats, then any collaboration between the two is destined for must-have status.

The German-based luggage company and the French sport apparel label’s first collaboration came about in 2012, and the two are teaming up once again to introduce the Multiwheel Topas Stealth collection, combining Moncler’s sleek high-fashion style with Rimowa’s high-tech innovation. The collection boasts a lightweight gray aluminum exterior (with Rimowa’s signature grooves, of course) in three different sizes, each with a quilted camouflage fabric developed by Moncler specifically for the collection.

Even better, the silenced Multiwheel gliding system, in addition to optimal functionality and maneuverability, makes for quiet traveling across any terminal or tarmac. And with accessories like footwear bags and wash bags—perfect for all of those personal possessions and TSA-approved liquids—it’s the ultimate set of luggage to get you from Aspen to Costa Smeralda and back again. And we’re off! Rimowa, The Shops at Crystals, 702-385-0888; Moncler, The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-323-7129