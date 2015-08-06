    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 13, 2016

15th Birthday Celebration for Green Valley Ranch
Read More

December 6, 2016

NARS Sarah Moon Holiday Launch
Read More

November 17, 2016

Make-A-Wish Fashion Show Luncheon

People

See More
Read More

December 9, 2016

6 Celeb Dogs Who Are All Dressed Up & Ready for the Holiday Season
Read More

December 7, 2016

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

November 23, 2016

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Winter 2016

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

What Alcohol to Buy for Every Family Member & Friend This Season
Read More

December 19, 2016

#TheVegasEdit: Inside Ultimo-A Weekend of Excellence
Read More

December 19, 2016

M&M's & Hershey's Battle for Chocolate Domination This Holiday Season

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Vegas Real Estate Brokers on What to Expect in 2017
Read More

December 12, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

December 6, 2016

Lucky Dragon Brings Chinatown to the Strip

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Haute PJs That Are Perfect for Holiday Mornings
Read More

December 21, 2016

A Dress for Every Holiday Event You'll Attend This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

Subtly Elevate the Guy in Your Life's Sense of Style With These 10 Fashionable Gifts
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Poker Pro Daniel Negreanu on Why the NHL's Expansion to Vegas Is a Good Thing

| October 27, 2016 | Lifestyle

Share

Vegas scores its first major league sports team! Poker pro Daniel Negreanu shoots from the hip about hockey on the strip.

Daniel-Negreanu.jpg

“We have this beautiful, state-of-the-art building in T-Mobile Arena,” says poker great and hockey superfan Daniel Negreanu. “Hockey is going to give us an identity apart from gaming.”

Canadian-turned-Las Vegan, number-one-earning player in pro poker, and “hockey super fan” Daniel Negreanu can’t wait for the 2017–18 season, now that the NHL has approved an expansion franchise. It’s safe to say Negreanu will be a familiar face at the team’s home games at T-Mobile Arena.

You’re one of majority owner Bill Foley’s “Founding 75,” who helped bring the NHL to Vegas. Is the city enthusiastic?
 The building will fully sell out for the first season, and likely the second and third, so I’d say that’s excitement.

And do you think tourists will go to games?
 Vegas knows how to make this a spectacle, and people whose home teams are playing will come to Vegas just to make a weekend out of it. Think anyone ever says, “Hey, let’s go to Columbus for the weekend?”

So does this mean you’ll lose your allegiance to the Maple Leafs?
Vegas and Toronto are in separate conferences, so the only time I’d have a question of allegiances is if they both got good enough for the finals.

Aside from the glitz, what makes Vegas a great hockey town?
 For one thing, there’s no state tax. If you offer $3 million to a player here, he’ll make more money than in other cities. Plus, hockey cities like Edmonton are cold! It’s going to be really easy to attract a young, single kid to Las Vegas. Across the city, we’ll get kids engaged from an early age. Las Vegas is basically a city of displaced souls, and this will bring us together.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
Tags: sports late fall 2016
Categories: Lifestyle

PhotograPhy by Ethan MillEr/gEtty iMagEs (arEna); andrEy yurlov (hockEy PlayEr)

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

Vegas Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

November 29, 2016

Best Concerts to See This Winter in Vegas
Read More

November 28, 2016

Rita Moreno to Perform at Vegas's Smith Center This Holiday Season

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE